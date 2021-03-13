The Office actor who dated his co-star Sherlock in real life





This year marks the 20th anniversary of the first series of hilarious mock-documentaries The Office on our screens. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s award-winning series lasted only two seasons, but continued to gain fans long after it ended. Since the show ended in 2003, many of the actors involved have enjoyed great success in the entertainment industry. Actor Martin Freeman played Tim Canterbury on the series, the self-deprecating sales rep who has often been seen flirting with receptionist Dawn, played by Lucy Davis. (Image: Getty Images)

Martin has since fallen in love with Hollywood and starred in a number of global blockbusters alongside some of the most famous faces in the business. The actor starred as Dr John Watson in the BBC adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes novels, Sherlock, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. In this role, he starred alongside his longtime partner Amanda Abbington, who also played his partner in the series. For more London news and features delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter here . Get the latest London news straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest breaking news as notifications on your screen. The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever. You can download it on Android here and Apple here. The couple met on the set of the film Men Only in 2000, and have worked together on a number of projects since. In addition to Sherlock, they have also appeared together in The Debt, The Robinsons, and The Good Night. The couple who have two children separated after 16 years together in 2016, but opened up about their civil partnership and have continued a good relationship ever since.







