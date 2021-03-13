Ones to Watch: The Grammys, Witches, and Allen v. Farrow Finals, Kids Choice Awards | Entertainment

Connect with us

A Notable Weekend TV Selective Critical Checklist:

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (Sunday, 8 / 7c, 5 / PT, CBS): The daily shows Trevor Noah hosts what the music industry considers its biggest night in Los Angeles, with the Grammys adapting to the era by presenting a mix of live, recorded and socially distanced performances. Star list includes last year’s Grammys star Billie Eilish, with colleagues at the top of the charts Taylor Swift, Cardi B, BTS, Harry Styles, Maren Morris and many others. In a nod to struggling clubs and theaters, workers from long-shuttered theaters, including Los Angeles Troubadour and New Yorks Apollo Theater, will step in as presenters.

A discovery of witches (Saturday, streaming on Sundance Now and Shudder): In the finale of the second season of the lush supernatural time-traveling drama, the hour is nigh for the mighty witch Diana (Teresa palmer) and his vampire companion Matthew (Matthew goode) to leave London 1591 and return to the present, but Diana is initially shocked when a new weaver in town makes her presence known. And what awaits the couple back in modern Sept-Tours? Possible risk, as the forces of good and evil converge for a confrontation at the family castle on these missing pages of the Book of Life.

Allen vs. Farrow (Sunday, 9 / 8c, HBO): The final chapter in this mind-boggling docuseries describes the aftermath of the bitter 1993 battle for custody and the media war between Woody allen and Mia farrow, which involved allegations of sexual abuse of their daughter Dylan. As the years go by and Allens’ career continues unabated with scandal (including a rare Oscar appearance and a career Golden Globes salute), the fractured family tries to move on. . But it wasn’t until the #MeToo movement amplified women’s voices, and with the encouragement of his brother Ronan Farrows, that Dylan felt emboldened to finally break his silence.

Kids Choice Awards 2021 (Saturday, 7: 30/6: 30c, Nickelodeon): It’s slime time again, and the very busy Kenan thompson (Saturday Night Live, Kenan) is set to host the annual celebration of kid-friendly pop culture, which reaches new heights as the networks’ iconic Orange Blimp embarks on a virtual journey around the world. Justin bieber is the musical headliner and vice-president Kamala harris appears during the generational change presentation.

Inside the weekend TV: Reelz pays homage to a sitcom classic with Golden Girls: ageless (Saturday, 8 / 7c, 5 / PT), narrated by Valerie Bertinelli, and salutes the spirit and common sense of a tragic film goddess in Marilyn, misunderstood (Sunday, 8 / 7c, 5 / PT), narrated by Kim cattrall INSP movie Blue ridge (Saturday, 8 / 7c) stars Jonathan Schaech, Sarah Lancaster and Graham Greene in a murder mystery set in a mountain town where the affair reignites a long feud between two powerful families. A house on fire (Saturday, 8 / 7c) is a disturbing drama starring Law and Order: SVUs Stephanie March as a brilliant but self-defeating doctor whose addiction and mental illness lead to fiery family tragedy On a lighter note, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries brings back the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise for his 15e movie: How to be a jerk (Sunday, 8 / 7c), in which the librarian and amateur sleuth Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) looks at the murder of mom Aidas (Marilu Henner) real estate client with the help of fiance Nick (Niall Matter) and Real Murders Club Nat Geo WILD launches a new season of Dr Oakley, Yukon Veterinarian (Saturday, 9 / 8c), where there is no routine reindeer castration. Located in neighboring Alaska, foxes are delicious The big North (Sunday, 8: 30/7: 30c) welcomes Disasters Rob delaney, expressing the role of the oxen (Nick offerman) Brother Brian from Anchorage Urban Hell. The main event, however, is the Ladies Choice School Dance, where Judy (Jenny slate) is keen to ask the mall hottie Crispin (Julio Torres), who only has eyes for someone else in his quirky family AMCs The walking dead (Sunday, 9 / 8c) follows Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) during a hectic supply run.

