Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Raos Bollywood, Horror Comedy, Roohi, Leaked Online





Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Roohi’

Image Credit: YouTube screenshot of Roohi’s trailer

It has been three days since the first big Bollywood film was released in theaters since the pandemic hit last year and Roohi is already in the throes of piracy. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy has already been leaked online, across various platforms, even as the film is averaging at the box office. Gulf News refrains from mentioning the names of the platforms on which the film was leaked. Roohi

Image Credit: Provided

According to the Box Office India report, Roohi made two million on the second day or its release, with the total film collection amounting to Indian rupees 47.5 million. It is not known how many business would have been lost due to piracy, but the Bollywood film is not the only project to lose profits because of it. Previously, movies such as Madam Chief Minister leaked online within hours of its release. With theaters across India closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic, many Bollywood films have found a new lease of life on streaming platforms. However, that still hasn’t curbed the piracy problem plaguing Bollywood, with movies like Akshay Kumars Laxmii, Abhishek Bachchans Ludo, and Varun Dhawans Coolie # 1 ending up on pirate websites within hours of release. Coolie No 1 Leaked Online

Image Credit: Amazon Prime

While it’s still early days to predict Roohi’s box office collection, the directors of the film are thrilled that their film is finally making its way to theaters. While writing an emotional note on Instagram, lead actor Varun Sharma couldn’t contain his excitement that the film is finally heading to theaters after a long delay. For us, actors, cinemas and multiplexes are nothing less than a sanctuary. A year ago, when the ongoing pandemic hit us hard and theaters had to remain closed, the entire movie industry suffered massive losses. But more importantly, it took an emotional toll on us. Speaking about her middle-class education in Jalandhar, Sharma continued: I didn’t know anyone in showbiz. Despite all of this, I wanted to be an actor for the one time I was totally and truly happy was when I was in front of the big screen living the magic and absorbing the larger than life charm of Hindi films. Soon the first day one shows became a way of life and before I knew it I was wowed by the world of cinema. Roohi is my first release after Chhichhore which released in 2019. Let’s regroup and relive the magic. But don’t forget to stay safe. Wear your masks and enjoy the roller coaster ride that is Roohi, he added. Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi

Image Credit: Provided

