Actor strips naked at the “French Oscars” to protest against closing of theaters and cinemas | Paris





A French actor undressed on stage during a Csar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government’s closure of theaters and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. Corinne Masiero had no culture or future written on her chest and gives us Jean art back on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex. Masiero, 57, was on stage to present the award for best costume and wore a donkey outfit and a bloodstained dress before undressing in front of the audience. Frances ‘response to the Oscars, the ceremony is normally the biggest evening on the French cinema calendar, but on Friday there were no flashes on the red carpet and no partners on the nominees’ arms. The ceremony took place in a theater as anger and frustration grows among actors, musicians and artists over the reluctance of governments to set a date for the reopening of museums, galleries, concert halls and movie theaters. Marina Fos, one of France’s best-known comedians, targeted the government shutdown of theaters and cinemas in a scorching speech to open the ceremony. Fos, who hosted the evening, criticized the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, for finding the time to write a book during the Covid-19 crisis and said: I am losing confidence in you. She also criticized the French government’s broader strategy to counter the virus, with cases in the country surpassing 4 million. They locked up our young people, closed our cinemas and theaters and banned concerts so that they could open churches, because it was a secular country, so that the elderly could go to church, she said. The majority of the French are Roman Catholics. Across the capital, dozens of demonstrators occupied the Odéon theater for an eighth night, demanding the reopening of cultural venues and increased financial support.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos