5 Must-Watch Movies on Netflix This Weekend: Yes Day and More
Yes day is the top pick for must-see movies on Netflix this weekend, but there are so many more available. Here is the complete list with something for everyone.
It will be a difficult weekend for many. There are a lot of messages that it’s a year after our first quarantine because of COVID-19, and that can be a pressure for many.
There was a lot of grief, stress and loss. Not everyone wants the recall. We want to be able to turn on the television and find something to entertain us. That’s what it’s all about this weekend when it comes to movies on Netflix.
There’s comedy, there’s horror, and there’s a documentary about one of the world’s most infamous female actresses. It’s time to narrow down the week’s picks to the top five picks.
5 best movies on Netflix to check out this weekend
Yes day
We start with the great comedy that dropped on Friday March 12th. Yes day stars Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega. Garner and Ramírez are parents of three children and they find themselves constantly saying no. When did they get so boring?
Deciding to prove that they were once fun, they all have a “yes day”. They can’t say no to what the kids ask for, and things get a little crazy.
Bombay Rose
What about a movie that emphasizes romance and has exceptionally beautiful graphics? Bombay Rose is the pick of the week.
The original Indian animated film is about a woman who is about to marry a man her family has chosen. Arranged marriages are the thing for many, even now. However, what happens when she falls for another man?
Sisters’ coven
If you love witch movies, you’ll want the next one on Netflix. Most witch movies have some sort of link to the Salem witch trials. However, the persecution of witches is something that happened long before that. Sisters’ coven takes place in the Basque Country in 1609.
A group of women must prevent their execution. They decide to make their inquisitor live the witches’ sabbath.
Block Island Strait
If you love horror movies, you’ve got you covered this weekend. Block Island Strait worth a visit during the weekend.
The film sees strange forces affecting a coastal location called Block Island. All residents and wildlife experience strange things from these strange forces, but can they figure out how to protect themselves and their home.
Audrey
Finally, she is one of the most remarkable actresses the world has seen. Audrey covers the life of Audrey Hepburn, looking at her career, her fashion choices and more. The emphasis is even on its humanitarian efforts, which are often overshadowed by everything else.
There are no new perspectives in his life. If you’ve devoured all you can on the actress, this is something to watch to see just another twist of the tale. However, it is beautifully created.
Audrey is available Sunday March 14.
Which movies on netflix are you watching this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.
