Sienna Miller cares about what people think of her films | Entertainment





Sienna Miller would be lying if she said she didn’t care what people think about her job. The 39-year-old actress insisted she was not driven by favorable reviews and award nominations, but would be devastated if her performance in the new film Wander Darkly was criticized. She said: It would be a total lie to say that I don’t want people to respond positively. I had to dig extremely deep so it would break my heart if everyone said, Shes s ***. Any positive response is greatly appreciated, it just cannot be the reason you are doing something. In the film, Sienna plays a new mother Adrienne, who wakes up standing on her own body after being pronounced dead and has to turn her life back to see where it all went wrong, and she admitted he wasn’t. always easy to switch off. at the end of a day of filming. She said: It can be a painful experience. I never want to completely bury the person I’m playing. “But I’m pretty good at breaking apart when I need to be around, like with my daughter or when I’m cooking dinner. You just need to be able to compartmentalize. It’s really specific to women; there are so many things that have been asked of me as a person other than my job, you know? Women are good at multitasking. Sienna is his biggest critic and never watches his movies. She told Grazia magazine: I’ve never been back and watched movies I’ve been in. I haven’t even seen them all! There is a directorial cut of Factory Girl that is apparently a better version. I had times, when I was younger, that there was a showing of some of the early films that I made, and I watched them in a total state of anxiety, wishing I had worked harder. I was very, very critical.

