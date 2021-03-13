Esha Deol reacts to her return to Bollywood

After a long hiatus, it looks like actress Esha Deol is ready to make her return to Bollywood. In her recent one-on-one with a major daily, Esha opened up about her return to the film industry and said that she had received a few projects and felt motivated to face the camera again.

The



Doom

the actress said, “I think as an actor and as part of this wonderful cinematic fraternity, every time you go back to work it’s a good time to do it. Previously, I wanted to start a family and having babies, and I think it’s important for women to do these things at the right time. “

While Esha hasn’t revealed many details about his new project, reports suggest it is slated to start in July 2021.

Speaking about her upcoming project, Esha said, “This topic is close to my heart and a lot of women will identify with it. It’s a great story that needs to be told. I thought it was a good time to do it. movie and being a mom, I felt there was a beautiful message I could convey through this movie. “

When asked if she thinks interesting roles are written for actresses who want to make a comeback in the industry after marriage and children, she said she admired her mother and her journey, which continued. to work even after marriage and babies.

“Today, with good content and huge opportunities on OTT platforms, I think married women have great characters to play, which will give them immense job satisfaction. You name a married actress, and she does a good job, so I think we’ve come a long way, and in our industry people are very welcoming to married actresses, ”Esha said.

ALSO READ: ‘Dharmendra didn’t like Esha Deol dancing or making her Bollywood debut’: Hema Malini

READ ALSO: Esha Deol Denies Reports She Made Her TV Debut With Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi