Universal Studios Hollywood’s Taste of Universal opens, and here’s what it looked like (rain and all) – Daily News
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago, Universal Studios Hollywood has opened its doors to Taste of Universal, a special outdoor dining and shopping event with ticket on Friday.
Despite the pouring rain when the event began, guests were waiting and eager to enter. Gerardo Salvatierra from Yorba Linda was there with his family and he said that the first thing he felt when going through the turnstile was happiness.
“It’s all opening up a bit now and we’re a little tired of being home and things are safer now, of course,” he said. “We thought it was a good opportunity to come back to see the park. It’s beautiful, it’s awesome and it’s just total bliss.
There was a smell of sweets and salty dishes in the air, guests were rushing through The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, posing for hidden photos inside “The Simpsons” Springfield United States and socially distant children dancing with Minion characters. Things seemed a bit more “normal”.
With the number of positive tests in Los Angles County falling steadily and the number of people vaccinated on the rise, Southern California theme parks have been given the green light to open with a maximum capacity of 15% on April 1 when the new guidelines were dropped earlier this month. Although Disneyland parks announced their opening at the end of April, Universal Studios has yet to announce a reopening date, simply extending Taste of Universal until Sunday, April 11.
While the rides are not part of Taste of Universal, guests will be able to explore various lands in the upper lot of the park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and choose from a list of over 70 food options to sample, 30 of which were created specifically for this event.
“We are so proud of the food we prepare here at Universal Studios,” said Executive Chef Marie Grimm. “It’s about creating what the guests like and making sure we have fan favorites because they haven’t been here for a year so we want to make sure that when they come back they can eat.” what they miss the most. But there is great diversity in food, flavors, textures and we have more vegan and vegetarian options than ever before.
One of the best bites we tasted during the event was the Vegan Spicy Cashew Brittle, a treat invented by Grimm.
“When you taste it, coconut oil mimics that buttery smoothness you’d want from a brittle, but it’s vegan,” she said.
There is also the sweet and savory Crepewich. Of these, one is a turkey club with crispy bacon and a hot sauce and the other is a vegetarian option with fresh spinach, berries, minced onions, almonds, a fillet of pomegranate and some feta cheese. Both are light, yet full of flavor.
It wasn’t long before guests shared their favorite bites, including fish and chips from The Three Broomsticks, BBQ brisket sliders from Hollywood and Dine, and round grilled cheese sandwich from Minion Cafe.
During the closure the park continued to work on a few projects and Taste of Universal served as the launch for the brand new amusement store “The Secret Life of Pets: Off The Leash”, The Pets Store and “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem’s” Minion Cafe.
“It’s always fun to play and create food because it’s a fun environment,” Grimm said. “When you think of Minions it’s a cafe and kids experience, so we thought, well, Minions are round, so we made a round grilled cheese with sourdough bread. You also need to have a balance so that parents also have something to eat. “
Customers are still required to wear face masks and social distancing. There are lots of markers on the ground to remind you to keep a good distance. Eating and drinking, which of course requires the removal of a face mask, is only permitted in designated outdoor dining areas with tables properly set apart. Each shop only allows a certain number of customers to check capacity at a time and temperature checks are carried out at the entrance to the theme park.
Staff could be seen cleaning and sanitizing the highly tactile surfaces throughout the event and they implemented contactless payment options where possible.
Taste of Universal
When: 12 pm-7pm from Friday to Sunday until April 11
Or: Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
Tickets: $ 44 for adults and $ 25 for children from 3 to 9 years old to UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.
