Justin Bieber going to lose weight? Kids’ Choice Award Package





LOS ANGELES (CNS) In what promises to be a virtual slime festival from coast to coast, the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be presented on Saturday, with Justin Bieber the top nominee with five nods. Actor / comedian Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live will host the telecast, which Nickelodeon officials say will take viewers “into space, Bikini Bottom and directly into celebrity homes using XR technology.” What would you like to know The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be presented on Saturday

Justin Bieber is top overall nominee with five nods

Actor / comedian Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live will host the broadcast

will host the broadcast The show will feature remarks by Vice President Kamala Harris Bieber is among the nominees for Favorite Male Artist, along with Drake, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles and The Weeknd. He is also nominated for his Holy collaboration with Chance the Rapper and his Alone collab with benny blanco, while also being for the favorite song of Appetizing. Bieber is also expected to perform during the show, which will also include remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris. She will appear as part of a presentation on generational change, highlighting “the strength and courage of children to create a better world for future generations”. Netflix’s scary hit Strange things has four nominations, including the favorite family TV show and nods for Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard. Millie Bobby Brown is also nominated for Favorite Film Actress for her work in Enola Holmes. Gal Gadot is also in the running for this award Wonder Woman 1984, Anne Hathaway for The witches, Vanessa Hudgens for The Princess Switch: switched again, Yifei Liu for Mulan and Melissa McCarthy for Super intelligence. Jim Carrey is competing for Favorite Film Actor for Sonic the hedgehog, Robert Downey Jr. for Dolittle, Will Ferrell for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton, Chris Pine for Wonder woman and Adam Sandler for Hubie Halloween. Among those slated to appear on the show are Kim Kardashian, BTS, Tiffany Haddish, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Wolfhard, Brown, Gadot, Downey, Sofia Vergara, Anthony Anderson and Jennifer Garner. Here is a full list of nominees: TELEVISION: FAVORITE CHILDREN’S TV SHOW Alexa and Katie

Are you scared of the dark?

Danger Force

Henry danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The Raven’s House FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW blackish

Cobra Kai

Fuller house

The Mandalorian

Strange things

Young Sheldon FAVORITE REALITY SHOW America has talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The masked singer

The voice FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES Alvinnn !!! and the chipmunks

The Boss Baby: back to business

LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar

The strong house

Sponge Bob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go! FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symone (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (young Dylan, young Dylan from Tyler Perry)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things) MOVIE: FAVORITE FILM Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984 FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: switched again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Jim Carrey (Dr Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Forward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the movie: Candace against the universe

Troll world tour

Scoob!

Soul FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, forward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour) MUSIC: FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Justin bieber

Duck

Post Malone

Shawn mendes

Harry Styles

The weekend FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Brown 5

A republic FAVORITE MUSICAL COLLABORATION Be nice , Marshmello and Halsey

, Marshmello and Halsey Holy , Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

, Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper Ice cream , BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez

, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Alone , Justin Bieber and benny white

, Justin Bieber and benny white Rain on me , Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Stuck with U, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber FAVORITE SONG Blinding lights , The weekend

, The weekend Cardigan , by Taylor Swift

, by Taylor Swift Dynamite , by BTS

, by BTS Toosie slide , by Drake

, by Drake Wonder , by Shawn Mendes

, by Shawn Mendes Appetizing, by Justin Bieber FAVORITE WORLD MUSIC STAR BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastian Yatra (Latin America) OTHER CATEGORIES: FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR Emma Chamberlain

Charli D’Amelio

Gamergirl

Addison rae

Jojo siwa

Maddie ziegler FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR James charles

Jason derulo

David dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s world FAVORITE WOMEN’S SPORTS STAR Simone biles

Alex morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena williams FAVORITE STAR IN MEN’S SPORTS Tom brady

Stephen curry

James lebron

Patrick mahomes

Lionel messi

Russell wilson FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Among us

Animal Crossing: New horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokemon GO

Roblox

