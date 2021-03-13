Sarah Harding reveals she may only have months to live | Entertainment

Sarah Harding says Christmas 2020 was probably her last, as her cancer has spread.
The 39-year-old Girls Aloud singer revealed last year that she is battling advanced breast cancer and explained that despite having a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy, the disease has now spread to her spine and is in the last phase.
In excerpts from her new book ‘Hear Me Out’ published in The Times, Sarah said, “In December, my doctor told me that next Christmas would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why someone would do it. Comfort and being as painless as possible is what is important to me now.
“I try to live and enjoy every second of my life, no matter how long it is. I have a glass of wine or two during all of this as it helps me relax. I’m sure some people might think it’s not a good idea, but I want to try and have fun. I am now at a point where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I look at it. “
Sarah added that spending time with her mother and friends was her priority and that she would love to throw a big party to say goodbye to loved ones before she dies.
She said, “Right now I’m trying to find joy when and how I can. It’s definitely spending quality time with mom and seeing my friends whenever I can. Life has become. so much smaller and my priorities have changed, but the other Sarah Harding is still out there somewhere too, trust me.
“I think what I would really like to do is see everyone, all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’m going to throw a big f *** off party to say thank you and goodbye.
Meanwhile, Sarah also revealed that she almost died of sepsis and had to be in a coma for two weeks after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
She said: “With my lungs and kidneys failing, the doctors decided to put me in a induced coma. Even after I ran out of the fan, I couldn’t speak properly. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit