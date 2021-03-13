Late at night lately: | Hollywood journalist





Eddie Murphy went throughLate at nightMonday to discuss Coming 2 America, but Meyers had to ask him about an iconic ’80s story first. The host asked Murphy if it was true that comedian Paul Mooney beat him up at the Comedy Store in the ’80s. Noting that there was no physical confrontation, Murphy explained that an incident had started when he was given “the light” to complete her set one evening at the store. “I was like in first year SNL and I was killing, and I was like, “Are they giving me light?” I was only up for 10 minutes, ”Murphy said. He was told that Mooney was next, and not knowing who it was at the time, Murphy asked the audience which of the two they would prefer to hear. He then continued for another. hour, said Murphy. Right after leaving the stage, the late John Witherspoon told him the next time he had better get off the stage when the light comes on. “I said, ‘Fuck you.’ And he said, “Fuck you! And your mom too! “” The actor told Meyers. Murphy, who was with director John Landis, then came out, where he was approached by Mooney, who wanted to hear part of his filming, Murphy recalls. “I said, ‘I’m not doing my routine in a parking lot.’ And he said, “Fuck you and fuck you too, white man. If I had a gun I’d shoot both of you.” “ “And then when Richard [Pryor] heard about it, he took Mooney and [Witherspoon] and made them apologize to me, “Murphy said.” It was all, ‘Hey you guys are just mean to that kid because he’s the hot new shit.’ And Richard made them apologize. Richard was also very nice. Murphy noted that all of the men have become very dear friends.







