Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez now say they’re staying together, working on some things





Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they haven’t broken up, despite several reports on Friday saying otherwise. We’re working on some things, said J.Lo and A-Rod People magazine in a joint statement on Saturday. Page Six, People and other publications said on Friday that the singer-actress and former New York Yankees star had called off their engagement and separated after dating for four years. Tabloid rumors swirled over allegations Rodriguez, 45, had an affair with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. But a source now tells people that they never officially broke up and are still together. They have hit a difficult time. But were not broken up, the insider said. She works in the Dominican Republic and she’s in Miami, so it’s hard to see each other, especially with the quarantine and Covid … but they want to try to stay together. The last time the celebrity couple, also known as J-Rod, posted a photo together was last month in the Dominican Republic. Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez have been dating since 2017. The Associated Press reports that Rodriguez said they have a similar background and that his 2018 film, Second Act, reflects the bond between them. Lopez, Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony helped raise more than $ 35 million for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico in 2017 together. Parents Lopez and Anthonys both came to the United States from Puerto Rico, and the Rodriguezs family is from the Dominican Republic. Lopez and Rodriguez have been seen together at a number of events, including awards shows, movie premieres, and in recent years at the Super Bowl, where she performed at halftime with Shakira. J-Rod also made an unsuccessful offer to buy the New York Mets, the MLB subsidiary of the Syracuse Mets, last year. The couple got engaged in 2019. If a marriage does occur again, it would be the second marriage for Rodriguez, who has two children with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and the fourth for Lopez, who has two children with Anthony.

