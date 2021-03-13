Entertainment
Exclusive interview! Prachi Desai: Just like corruption in politics; nepotism exists in Bollywood | Hindi movie news
How has the past year been for you?
2020 has been a mix of all the unexpected. We didn’t know slowing down was so important. I think self-love is the biggest thing I learned from the last year. The year 2021 has started on a good note because it shows us that as humans we can have hope. No matter what presents itself to us, if we want it, we will go through it all.
The crime drama Silence will be your comeback film after a four-year hiatus. What kept you out of the limelight for so long?
I had started playing quite young and had done so much work that there came a point in my life when I needed reinvention and recreation. I had done a lot of things and had been offered pretty similar roles. I watched different roles and in the process I gave up a lot of movies; some didn’t work, and some weren’t made. Yes, there was a gap in my career, but the quest for something new is still alive. When I was offered the role of female inspector, which I really liked, I accepted. The script turned the page on me.
Have the kinds of roles that come your way changed over the years?
Yes, when I started things were more fictitious. Now the content is closer to reality. There are a lot of things that we have never seen before. Cinema used to be very different, calculating and fictional. We have women who are so successful in the military and the air force, so it’s pretty amazing to be telling these stories now. Every two years, the cinema must change; you have to evolve over time and reinvent yourself. Did we even think the technology would be so advanced today? No one knew we would have OTT, and now we’re seeing such a raw and compelling storytelling. The Delhi crime is the best example of this, which we would not have seen a few years ago.
What’s your take on the negativity of social media?
God knows when social media became a dumping ground for frustration and a way to put others down and make people feel better. It makes you wonder what other people might be going through. I wish them good luck and I hope they will enter a better mental space. A normal person would not choose to do this. I don’t think they should be given importance because it makes them feel powerful. I don’t think they treat their family members that way.
What is your opinion on nepotism?
I would say that just like corruption in politics; nepotism exists in Bollywood; there is no denying what is already there and it is really there. I’m glad the OTT has arrived; there are so many options and varied content to watch out for right now.
The theaters have reopened after a year now. What movies are you planning to watch?
The past year has been difficult and the theatrical releases offer people a lot of hope. People enjoy the restaurants, the shopping experience again. If they want to go to the movies, they have to follow all the necessary guidelines and be a little careful during those two hours of watching movies. I haven’t decided when I will go to the theater but I will definitely be watching Roohi to support my friends Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
What’s your take on content censorship on OTT?
It is a very vast and subjective subject which must be treated in a human way. Personally, I feel comfortable watching and doing things that I can be comfortable doing on camera. Everyone has a different line. We need to realize the impact of content. Also, sometimes I feel like some of the posted content is forced, and these things bother me. All we need is a great cinema with a great message. Why add content just to attract new subscribers. Some of them put things that are only needed for monetary gain. When it affects your job, it doesn’t make sense to me.
What are some things that you are not comfortable doing onscreen?
I don’t agree with the explicit content, but other than that I’m very happy to explore anything that comes my way.
How is your role as a cop in Silence different from other cops we’ve seen in the movies?
My role as Sanjana is very different. Of the four cops in Silence, I am the only woman, the other three are men. My director gave me complete freedom to explore the character, and I wasn’t told to build muscle or look a certain way. I also wore shades of pink and lavender; just because you’re a cop doesn’t mean you won’t have a feminine side. You may or may not notice, but such nuances in Sanjanas’ character set her apart from other cops we’ve seen on screen.
