Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce they’re still together
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are putting some work into their relationship.
After reports circulated on Friday that the superstar couple had called for resigning, multiple sources tell TODAY that Rodriguez and Lopez are staying together. The couple, who have been together since 2017, shared a joint statement to TODAY, saying, “We are working on some things.
“They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together,” multiple sources said TODAY. “They went through a rough time yesterday that made them think about what they should do. Yesterday they wondered if they should move forward. They stick together, they work through things.
“She works in the Dominican Republic and he’s in Miami, so it’s hard to see each other, especially with the quarantine and COVID, but they stay together.
The sources add that it is important for them that they continue to be together.
Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In 2018, Lopez said his relationship with Rodriguez was different from his previous romances.
“He’s brought something into my life that I’ve never had before, which is a kind of unconditional support and love that feels like twin souls,” she told Sunday TODAYs Willie Geist at the ‘time. “It’s a different thing for me, now I know what it’s like to be with me. He works as hard as I do, he’s a little as motivated as I am.”
The couple got engaged in 2019 while on vacation in the Bahamas, but their marriage has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
When TODAY co-host Hoda Kotb asked questions in May 2020 about their wedding plans, Lopez said, nobody knows. “
Nobody knows because, really, there is no planning at the moment, she explained. You just have to wait and see how it all plays out, and it’s disappointing on some level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after I finished filming it, I had planned to take time off.
“That’s what we’re doing a little bit right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But that’s sort of on hold at the moment.
Lopez is the proud mother of twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Last year, she opened up about how her son bonded with A-Rod.
I remember that conversation with (Max), even though it was three years ago now. He said something like, Alex is the only one who never got mad at me, she told Oprah Winfrey.
Because Max is the one who’s always in trouble around the house, Lopez continued. And, he was like, he’s the only one who never gets mad at me. He had so much patience with him because he was everywhere and he was the most beautiful boy and the most loving boy.
“But he’ll reverse that in a second! All you hear through the house is Max! The whole time. Alex has had this amazing patience with him.
Rodriguez is the proud father of two daughters, Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16. In 2019, J.Lo opened up to Hoda about a note she received from her older sibling.
I got the most beautiful card from Alex’s daughter Tashi. And she told me it was an honor to be your daughter-in-law. Again, I start to cry, Lopez said. I feel so lucky to have all the dynamics going on in my life right now. You know, and starting with, you know, creating a family that I’ve always wanted.
