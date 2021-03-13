The Underrated Art of Bollywood – The Tribe

Bollywood is a genre of music based in India and has captured the hearts of people all over the world. Known for its brightly colored outfits, quirky sets, and eye-catching choreography, Bollywood has attracted a dedicated following among many.

However, the dedication of the actors, directors and producers in these films has gone unnoticed by Western audiences. The people of South Asia and the Middle East are the main viewers of this genre, but many Westerners have overlooked the gems of Bollywood.

The word Bollywood comes from Hollywood. The B stands for Bombay which is the Los Angeles of the Indian cinema scene. The first Bollywood film dates back to 1913.

During the 1920s, many films focused on religion and history. It wasn’t until the late 1940s that modern Bollywood film came to fruition. One of the main differences between Hollywood and Bollywood is that the actor / actress is a major driving force behind the film. Actors like Amitabh Bachan and Shah Rukh Khan are considered larger than life characters in Indian culture and are often idolized for the heroes they portray.

Industry is dominated by three major entertainment companies: T-Series, YRF and Zee Cinema. These companies have played an important role in uploading music videos and movie trailers to their respective channels to gain more attention from international fans. For example, T-Series uploaded a music video on March 10, titled Har Funn Maula, which garnered over 25 million views in two days.

Bollywood is known for its bright colors, quirky sets and eye-catching choreography. A lot of music videos usually have the same formula: a guy starts singing for a girl he loves, the girl is not interested, the guy tries to bring her back to do the dance, the girl gives in and starts dancing with him , then the song ends. Of course, the video wouldn’t be complete without further randomness background actors who come in and do the choreography with the protagonists.

Another music video trope is the classic love song. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has played an important role in portraying love songs from the 90s to today. Her SRK Pose is featured in many of these music videos opening her arms wide and singing to her lover in the movie. Actress Kajol also featured in those music videos with SRK and the couple continued to be praised for the songs they were in. Popular songs include Suraj Hua Maddam and Gerua, which have the couple sing and dance in the desert and waterfalls, respectively.

Junior Mobashir Jahan is a big fan of Bollywood movies.

“I love Bollywood because it’s so unique, it brings out the beauty of South Asian culture, and it’s also based in places filled with poverty, Bollywood finds a way to romanticize it. Bollywood music is unique because of the way it is incorporated into almost all popular Bollywood movies, it is intertwined, with movies like Aashiqui 2 it would NOT be the same without the soundtrack, and its ability to just move the story forward in the movie in such a fun way, ”Jahan says.

The dramatization of certain plots and characters is a staple in Bollywood. While newcomers to these films might find the exaggerated dialogue and interactions unrealistic, Bollywood fans have come to love the extravagant and vivid worlds created by the filmmakers. Hollywood, on the other hand, is known for its low-key approach and intrinsic attention to detail, making their films as close to real life as possible.

Musicals are received differently depending on the country in which they are produced. Hollywood musicals are their own genre and they are known for their iconic songs. Music lovers may especially remember such films as The Wizard of Oz, La La Land and High School Musical. However, almost all Bollywood movies are musicals. The characters that erupt in song and dance are more of a plot device signaling the introduction of a new character, characters falling in love, or a breakup in Bollywood movies.

Growing up, our families sat around our televisions watching Bollywood movies and watching people like us take pride in their culture. Looking back, we appreciate how these films have helped us connect with our Desi culture. Many Bollywood songs are used in one of our cultural events such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. Seeing people singing and dancing in Lehengas and Punjabis makes us feel seen in a country where we are not properly represented in the mainstream media.