Entertainment
The Underrated Art of Bollywood – The Tribe
Bollywood is a genre of music based in India and has captured the hearts of people all over the world. Known for its brightly colored outfits, quirky sets, and eye-catching choreography, Bollywood has attracted a dedicated following among many.
However, the dedication of the actors, directors and producers in these films has gone unnoticed by Western audiences. The people of South Asia and the Middle East are the main viewers of this genre, but many Westerners have overlooked the gems of Bollywood.
The word Bollywood comes from Hollywood. The B stands for Bombay which is the Los Angeles of the Indian cinema scene. The first Bollywood film dates back to 1913.
During the 1920s, many films focused on religion and history. It wasn’t until the late 1940s that modern Bollywood film came to fruition. One of the main differences between Hollywood and Bollywood is that the actor / actress is a major driving force behind the film. Actors like Amitabh Bachan and Shah Rukh Khan are considered larger than life characters in Indian culture and are often idolized for the heroes they portray.
Industry is dominated by three major entertainment companies: T-Series, YRF and Zee Cinema. These companies have played an important role in uploading music videos and movie trailers to their respective channels to gain more attention from international fans. For example, T-Series uploaded a music video on March 10, titled Har Funn Maula, which garnered over 25 million views in two days.
Bollywood is known for its bright colors, quirky sets and eye-catching choreography. A lot of music videos usually have the same formula: a guy starts singing for a girl he loves, the girl is not interested, the guy tries to bring her back to do the dance, the girl gives in and starts dancing with him , then the song ends. Of course, the video wouldn’t be complete without further randomness background actors who come in and do the choreography with the protagonists.
Another music video trope is the classic love song. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has played an important role in portraying love songs from the 90s to today. Her SRK Pose is featured in many of these music videos opening her arms wide and singing to her lover in the movie. Actress Kajol also featured in those music videos with SRK and the couple continued to be praised for the songs they were in. Popular songs include Suraj Hua Maddam and Gerua, which have the couple sing and dance in the desert and waterfalls, respectively.
Junior Mobashir Jahan is a big fan of Bollywood movies.
“I love Bollywood because it’s so unique, it brings out the beauty of South Asian culture, and it’s also based in places filled with poverty, Bollywood finds a way to romanticize it. Bollywood music is unique because of the way it is incorporated into almost all popular Bollywood movies, it is intertwined, with movies like Aashiqui 2 it would NOT be the same without the soundtrack, and its ability to just move the story forward in the movie in such a fun way, ”Jahan says.
The dramatization of certain plots and characters is a staple in Bollywood. While newcomers to these films might find the exaggerated dialogue and interactions unrealistic, Bollywood fans have come to love the extravagant and vivid worlds created by the filmmakers. Hollywood, on the other hand, is known for its low-key approach and intrinsic attention to detail, making their films as close to real life as possible.
Musicals are received differently depending on the country in which they are produced. Hollywood musicals are their own genre and they are known for their iconic songs. Music lovers may especially remember such films as The Wizard of Oz, La La Land and High School Musical. However, almost all Bollywood movies are musicals. The characters that erupt in song and dance are more of a plot device signaling the introduction of a new character, characters falling in love, or a breakup in Bollywood movies.
Growing up, our families sat around our televisions watching Bollywood movies and watching people like us take pride in their culture. Looking back, we appreciate how these films have helped us connect with our Desi culture. Many Bollywood songs are used in one of our cultural events such as weddings, birthdays and anniversaries. Seeing people singing and dancing in Lehengas and Punjabis makes us feel seen in a country where we are not properly represented in the mainstream media.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]