The Actors Fund Distributes Record $ 19 Million In Year Of Covid – Deadline

In the year since the Covid-19 pandemic ended the Broadway industry, The Actors Fund distributed more than $ 19 million in direct cash assistance to more than 15,000 people, with more of 40,000 people receiving some form of assistance from the Fund, a massive 71% increase from 2019. The distribution of funds in 2020 is nine times that of an average year.

And despite the arrival of three effective vaccines and the possibility that some Broadway productions will return to the stage in the fall, The Actors Fund’s work – and its need for contributions – is far from over.

The economic toll from the pandemic will almost certainly have a longer tail for entertainment workers than for other industries, perhaps by a factor of years. “For most people, this pandemic will last about two years from start to finish,” said actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, chairman of the board of directors of The Actors Fund. “For people in show business and the performing arts, we think it’s probably going to be closer to five years because the shows need to be launched. So many theaters have closed, regional theaters that just couldn’t survive.

In its recent annual report on the impact of Covid, The Actors Fund, cited figures indicating that 63% of the country’s artistic workforce is completely unemployed and 95% reported a loss of income, the worker average losing $ 22,000 in creativity-based revenue in 2020. The Actors Fund, a national human services organization for all those working in the performing arts and entertainment, has stepped up operations to meet the demand. skyrocketing needs. Among others, donation campaigns, celebrity benefits, virtual concerts and variety shows like the YouTube series Stars in the house helped raise funds and raise awareness.

Yet some fundraisers, including The Actors Fund, are increasingly concerned that as vaccinations go up, pop-up events will arise and talk will become real about the reopening of Broadway, the public and donors. might misinterpret the good news as some sort of everything. a clear sign that the devastation – and the need for assistance – is over.

“People in this industry will need time to recover,” said Joseph P. Benincasa, President and CEO of The Actors Fund. The New York moratorium on evictions set to expire in May, said Benincasa, “We anticipate that people in our community will need help catching up on rent and mortgages. and then there is health insurance.

According to the Fund report, the breakdown of the organization’s impact over the past year is as follows (and as stated in the report):

EMERGENCY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

From March 2020 to January 2021, The Actors Fund provided more than $ 19 million to more than 15,000 people in 2020 through its own funds and those of 17 partner organizations. The assistance covers basic living expenses such as rent, groceries, drugs or health insurance premiums.

Of those served in 2020, five out of six came to The Actors Fund for the first time. The 2020 distribution is equivalent to over nine times the amount of aid provided by The Actors Fund in an average year.

TRAINING AND REGISTRATION FOR HEALTH INSURANCE

Through the Every Artist Assured program, The Actors Fund has helped nearly 5,000 people facing the loss of their health insurance navigate the complex world of insurance to continue to receive essential coverage. The Actors Fund has also doubled the team of specialists who provide individual counseling for six to twelve health insurance enrollment, thanks to a grant from Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

CAREERS AND FINANCIAL WELL-BEING

The Actors Fund has organized dozens of virtual career guidance and workshops attended by nearly 6,000,000 people focused on finding meaningful work that complements their lives in the entertainment industry during the pandemic. The Actors Fund has also hosted a series of virtual financial wellness programs for arts professionals. These programs reached over 3,700 people. Scholarships for dancers increased by 44.5% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Actors Fund sent out daily affirmations and a weekly newsletter to seniors, caregivers and housing residents. The Fund also provided a half-hour guided mindfulness meditation to participants across the country. In 2020, the Fund provided 53 clinical groups to 542 participants.

In New York City, more than 150 volunteers made more than 12,095 wellness calls, in English and Spanish, to participants of The Actors Fund Seniors program. In addition to providing comfort and companionship to vulnerable clients isolated due to the pandemic, these wellness calls identified issues such as food insecurity and mental health issues, and empowered social workers and team members to provide timely pantry deliveries, medical resources and additional levels of care. to the elderly.

For seniors who have been hospitalized, social workers at The Actors Fund coordinate safe discharge plans with hospital and / or rehabilitation staff and help organize home care and delivery services. of a meal. Throughout the pandemic, The Actors Fund has also provided safe socialization opportunities for the elderly, including virtual book clubs, open mic nights, dinners, and a cooking show. For seniors who cannot leave their homes, staff have also arranged for the delivery of groceries and masks.

Throughout the pandemic, The Actors Fund continued to provide advice and resources regarding housing, careers, addiction, recovery and wellness. The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center at The Actors Fund’s headquarters in Times Square remained open throughout 2020 to provide patient medical care in person and via telehealth. In Los Angeles, The Actors Fund inaugurated the Hollywood Arts Collective, a brand new affordable housing residence and neighborhood arts complex in the heart of Hollywood.

As Mitchell points out, the first anniversary of the Broadway shutdown takes on added significance to many theater workers.

“Most of the people in our industry – the musicians, the actors, the crew – rely on a year of hard work. [to earn coverage under union health plans]”Said Mitchell,” so this one-year anniversary is also kind of a ccommemorating the fact that many people will run out of health insurance in the coming weeks if they haven’t already. This is one of the main objectives of the Actors Fund today. “

Mitchell noted that even if jobs adjacent to the theater like working in downtown restaurants begin to open up, the competition for the job will be fierce.

“When people think of the closure of Broadway,” Mitchell said, “they think of the actors because we’re the most visible. But there are hundreds of people behind the scenes all around the shows supporting it. Customers, management, designers, screenwriters, agents, managers. No one had worked this year.

“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Previously, if you asked someone in show business or really anyone on the planet if they knew someone who had been affected by Covid, was sick or died from it, I think almost everything everyone would be able to answer yes. Now we can ask the question: do you know anyone who has received the vaccine? And I think almost anyone can say yes. So that’s what really gives me hope.

Yet, as the organizers of the Fund put it in so many words, the hope and the lights of the tunnels must not distract from what is and will continue to be the great need for assistance, economic and otherwise, created. by stopping the pandemic.

Benincasa said the Actors Fund’s board of directors will review and update its strategic business plan over the next four months to keep up with changes and industry needs.

“We have to keep this at the forefront of everyone’s consciousness,” Benincasa said. “For our donors who have been so incredibly generous this year and for many of the different companies and businesses who have stepped forward to help, we will continue to remind them that this is only because some people are back at work and that vaccines are or will be available. , this does not mean that our industry is operational again. “