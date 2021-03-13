Woody Allen: New York counselor makes donation claim





Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, recently contributed $ 1,000 to the campaign for Julie Menin, who is running for a city council seat on New York’s Upper East Side.

With the recent release of the four-part documentary series “Allen v. Farrow ”on HBO, Woody Allen’s name has been in the headlines a lot in recent weeks. And with such renewed interest in the long-standing allegations against Allen, there is now a new set of people trying to distance themselves from the director. As reported by the New York Post, Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, recently contributed $ 1,000 to the campaign for Julie Menin, who is running for a city council seat on New York’s Upper East Side. However, Menin and his camp refused the donation and immediately returned it to the couple. “Julie does not know Mr. Allen and the campaign did not ask for this contribution. It was returned the same day he arrived due to past allegations against Mr. Allen, ”said Menin representative Max Kramer. Menin is the former commissioner of the mayor’s office for media and entertainment. Allen, who would not be a regular political donor, registered as an independent and in the cinema. Related Related The news comes as Allen and Previn have defended themselves against HBO’s new documentary series, which takes an in-depth look at allegations by Allen’s estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he assaulted her when she was seven. Allen and Previn have been married since 1997, itself a controversial relationship, as Previn is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, Allen’s longtime partner when the couple began their relationship. The couple said the following about the documentary’s release: “These documentary filmmakers weren’t interested in the truth,” Allen and Previn’s joint statement states (via THR). “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with lies. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and have only had a few days to “respond”. Of course, they refused to do so. The statement continues: “As has been known for decades, these claims are categorically false. Several agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow might have been led to believe, no abuse had ever taken place. It is unfortunately not surprising that the network to broadcast this is HBO – which has a permanent production contract and a commercial relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may grab attention, it doesn’t change the facts. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.







