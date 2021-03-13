Jacqueline Fernandez often shares breathtaking photos of herself on her Instagram account. On Saturday afternoon, she treated her fans with a sparkling photo of herself in a recent photoshoot.

Check! Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless in latest photoshoot
Jacqueline shared a monochrome photo on Instagram. In the photo, the actress can be seen lying on the sofa on her stomach, flaunting her toned body while looking at the camera. “Vava,” she captioned the photos. Needless to say, fans are going crazy for this great pic.
This is not the first time that Jacqueline has shared pictures of her photoshoots where she went topless. Here are some of the photos from the past where the actress set the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos:

On the job front, Jacqueline recently finished filming Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Bachchan pandey. She also completed the filming of Bhoot Police in which she will be seen alongside Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Recently, she also sat down for a reading session with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha for the upcoming film. Ram setu.

