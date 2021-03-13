Entertainment
Mumbai court grants interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor
The Special Court for Crimes Against Women on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal
PUBLISHED MARCH 14, 2021 12:16 IST
The Special Court for Crimes Against Women on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal.
The actor was arrested by Khar police on February 23 under sections 323 (willfully injured), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force to strip woman), 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (words or gestures) intent to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code based on a plaintiff filed by his former girlfriend. She claimed that Mittal sexually harassed and assaulted her on February 13 at her Mumbai home after their relationship ended.
Fearing arrest, Mittal had contacted the court for interim release through his lawyer, attorney Saveena Bedi, who denied all the allegations and claimed the actor loved the complainant and still had intend to marry her.
In his plea, Mittal claimed that even after their breakup, the complainant wanted to stay in the same house to share the rent, which he did not agree to and which angered her.
Mittal claimed that on February 13, upon her return from Jaipur to Mumbai, the complainant kept all of her belongings with the guard and decided to break up because he fell asleep during their video call. When Mittal called her, she asked him to meet at her house. Mittal alleged that it was the complainant who pushed and abused him that day.
The prosecution opposed the plea and claimed that the actor constantly harassed the complainant and also visited her home even after the breakup.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]