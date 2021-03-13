Mumbai court grants interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor

The Special Court for Crimes Against Women on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal.

The actor was arrested by Khar police on February 23 under sections 323 (willfully injured), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force to strip woman), 354 (D) (stalking) and 509 (words or gestures) intent to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code based on a plaintiff filed by his former girlfriend. She claimed that Mittal sexually harassed and assaulted her on February 13 at her Mumbai home after their relationship ended.

Fearing arrest, Mittal had contacted the court for interim release through his lawyer, attorney Saveena Bedi, who denied all the allegations and claimed the actor loved the complainant and still had intend to marry her.

In his plea, Mittal claimed that even after their breakup, the complainant wanted to stay in the same house to share the rent, which he did not agree to and which angered her.

Mittal claimed that on February 13, upon her return from Jaipur to Mumbai, the complainant kept all of her belongings with the guard and decided to break up because he fell asleep during their video call. When Mittal called her, she asked him to meet at her house. Mittal alleged that it was the complainant who pushed and abused him that day.

The prosecution opposed the plea and claimed that the actor constantly harassed the complainant and also visited her home even after the breakup.