Wonder Woman’s New Boyfriend Is Norse Mythology’s Greatest Hero
During her time as a superhero, Wonder Woman had a number of boyfriends, but never have they been as mythical as her new Norse idol.
Warning: contains spoilers forWonder Woman # 770
In the DC Universe, Wonder woman had many boyfriends, but few were as powerful and charming as his new love, the Nordic hero Siegfried. Despite the strong influence of Greek mythology on Diana’s origin, her latest adventure sees Wonder Women on the Norse battlefield of Valhalla with the legendary Siegfried as her guide and romantic partner. While their relationship doesn’t take long to blossom, it may have been doomed from the start.
Previously inInfinite Frontier # 0, Wonder Woman had rejected a cosmic role in the DC Universe and pledged to join it. This new issue from artist Travis Moore and writers Michael W. Conrad and Becky Cloonan sees Diana waking up immediately after this decision, except that she doesn’t wake up in the DC Universe proper. For some reason, Diana finds herself in the middle of a battlefield without her memories and powers. Before one of the bloodthirsty Vikings can stab her, a man steps in to give her a sword and a hand in battle. The man introduces himself as the Dragon Slayer Siegfried, but before anything is properly explained, Wonder Woman’s head is chopped off by an ax. Once again, she wakes up in a new place, this time a banquet hall.
From the comfort of the banquet hall, Diana finds camaraderie among the warriors of Valhalla, and in particular Siegfried. After sharing more than a few drinks and a kiss, Diana passed out in bed. In the morning, she is happy to learn that nothing has happened between them. Preparing for the next battle, Siegfried gives his new lover a gift, a magical sword. Together, Diana and Siegfried fight long and hard, although Diana is ultimately killed once again. This time however, when she wakes up in the banquet hall, she is distressed to find that Siegfried is nowhere in sight. Eventually, she finds her lost lover … except that something is wrong. Diana learns that the World Tree is sick and that some warriors are left on the battlefields of Valhalla long after the melee ends, including Siegfried’s rapidly fading spirit. Capturing a glimmer of her former self, Wonder Woman prepares to do whatever it takes to heal the world tree.
While Wonder Woman has had many boyfriends, including superheroes, this is the first time she has dated a true mythological hero. It might sound odd, given Wonder Woman’s roots in Greek myth, but it makes more sense given Diana’s character. The reason Steve Trevor has been Wonder Woman’s default love interest for so long is exactly because of her status as a normal human, not despite that. Diana has no patience for the arrogance of Greek heroes like Heracles or Theseus.
Despite this, Siegfried seems like a perfect match for Diana. Unlike his fellow Asgardians, he completely neglects to use magic. Plus, while he’s far from modest, he’s not exactly cocky either, which makes his personality a good match for someone cool and collectable like Diana. In mythology, Siegfried is famous for killing a dragon and ultimately being murdered by his former lover, Brunhild. Mythological accounts of him differ, with some portraying him as a bully and others showing a much more noble figure. While he looks heroic in this first issue, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t hide a dark past.Wonder womanhas been through so much lately that it would be refreshing to seeSiegfriedturns out to be a real hero.
Next: Wonder Woman’s Amazon Tribe Doesn’t Trust New Wonder Girl
