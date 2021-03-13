NBA, NCAA teams affected, Cleveland Marathon events postponed, variant studied, more – Coronavirus timeline March 6-12

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s our regular roundup of coronavirus facts, figures and figures for Cleveland, Ohio, the United States and the world from March 6-12, followed by our quotes for the week:

March 6

Ohio reports 1,506 cases of the coronavirus. The state no longer lists daily totals of deaths from the virus.

March 7

Cases are increasing by 735 to a total of 978,471. More than 58.8 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to CNN, and more than 30 million have received two doses. That’s 9.2% of the population. NBA players Joel Embiid and Ben simmons (pictured above, top left) are excluded from today’s All-Star Game after coming into contact with a hairstylist who tested positive. Brazil’s health ministry records 80,508 new cases, the country’s largest daily increase in infections since January 7.

8 March

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting 1,254 more cases, bringing the total for pandemics to 979,725. Ohio’s death toll from Covid remains at 17,502 – the same number since Friday. Cleveland reports 27 new confirmed cases and no deaths. Starting Thursday, eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine will be open to people aged 50 and over in Ohio, as well as those with type 2 diabetes and end-stage kidney disease. Another accident: The Cleveland Marathon and related Union Home Mortgage events were postponed from May to an undetermined fall date. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says a memory grove will be planted in a state park to honor those who have died from the coronavirus. Federal health officials say fully vaccinated Americans can congregate with other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing. The CDC’s recommendations also say that vaccinated people can reunite similarly – in a single household – with people considered to be at low risk of serious illness, such as vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children.

March 9

Ohio adds 1,893 cases, for a total of 981,618, with an additional 99 people declared hospitalized, bringing that number to 929. Today marks the anniversary of the confirmation of the first three cases of coronavirus in Ohio. It’s also been a year since DeWine created a state of emergency due to the outbreak, which has resulted in dozens of public health orders. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Ohio has 61 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant of the virus, up from 33 on Sunday. Officials expect the variant to become the dominant strain in Ohio by April. Brazil’s health ministry reports 1,972 deaths and 70,764 new cases, stretching its hospital system. The country has the second highest death toll (268,370) from the coronavirus after the United States, according to CNN, citing data from Johns Hopkins University.

March 10

The number of new reported cases increases by 1,868, bringing the total to 983,486. The number of Ohioans who have died with Covid remains at 17,662. Cleveland reaches 400 coronavirus deaths with two new deaths and records 44 new cases . Eligible Ohio residents can register for the Cleveland Coronavirus Mass Vaccination Clinic starting today. The clinic begins Wednesday, March 17 at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. The Cleveland Clinic has opened a weekly vaccination site at the Cleveland Clinic Langston Hughes Health and Education Center in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood. Legislation to restrict DeWines’ ability to issue health orders clears the Ohio General Assembly, putting the Republican-controlled legislature and the Republican governor in yet another showdown. Congress approves Covid’s $ 1.9 trillion relief bill. President Biden says he is ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to purchase an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly one in 10 Americans and more than 32 million people are fully immunized.

March 11

Ohio has 1,448 new cases, bringing the state’s cumulative total to nearly 985,000. … Ohio is reporting 949 new cases for students and 240 for school staff for the week of March 1. DeWine says he expects county fairs to return this year after many were canceled in 2020. The only big requirement is to limit the capacity of the stands. at 30% and requiring social distancing. The governor says he is also asking fairs to require masks to be worn. More than 17,000 Ohio residents register on day one of registration at the Wolstein Center mass vaccination site. It opens on Wednesday March 17th. The number of coronavirus cases involving Ohio nursing home patients drops to 614 this week, down from more than 2,100 in the past two months. The state records 177 deaths. Biden speaks in a nationally televised speech on the first anniversary of the initial coronavirus shutdowns, saying all American adults should be able to sign up for a vaccinated vaccine by Saturday May 1.

12th of March

The pandemic threatens to shake up college basketball days before the NCAA tournament field is announced. A day after Duke withdrew from the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament which ended its season due to a positive test – 16th Virginia cancels its ACC tournament semi-final and 11th Kansas does the same in the Big 12 tournament for the same reason. Both schools must hope that the contact tracing and protocols will keep them in consideration for the NCAA tournament.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted

Quotes of the week

Look, it’s time to go back to serving these children. They need you. The Lieutenant Governor of Ohio Jon husted on Fox and Friends. He criticized the Cleveland Teachers Union for refusing to resume in-person learning in March after accepting vaccines from the state. Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, said Husted appeared to be trying to score cheap political points by talking about the situation in Cleveland on national television.

We are not done yet, Covid is not done with us. Variants are always a risk. You don’t declare victory in the third quarter. – Dr. Tom Peace, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at CNN.

March and April will be pivotal moments. – Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urging continued vigilance with health and safety protocols like wearing an appropriate mask and social distancing safety.

There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of the past year, but we cannot let our guard down now or assume victory is inevitable. Together, we would go through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more promising future. President Biden.

We compile our coronavirus timeline from cleveland.com stories and wire reports. Every Saturday morning, we recap the news and statistics about the virus. Here is the previous recap of the coronavirus February 27-March 5.

I am on cleveland.coms life and culture team and covers topics related to gastronomy, beer, wine and sport. If you wanna see my stories here is a directory on cleveland.com. Bill Wills from WTAM-1100 and I talk about food and drink usually at 8:20 am Thursday morning. And tune in at 8:05 am on Fridays for beer with Bona and much, much more with Munch Bishop on 1350-AM The Gambler. Twitter: @ mbona30.