THIS THING ABOUT BOLLYWOOD | Kirkus Reviews





by Katherine Applegate; illustrated by Patricia Castelao ‧

Small and sassy Bob the dog, friend of The one and only Ivan (2012), returns to tell his story. Wisecracking Bob, who is a little bit Chihuahua among others, now lives with his daughter, Julia, and her parents. Fortunately, his father works at the Wildworld Zoological Park and Sanctuary, the zoo where Bobs’ two best friends, Ivan the Gorilla and Ruby the Elephant live, so Bob visits and catches up with them regularly. Due to early betrayal, Bob doesn’t trust humans (most humans are only good for their thumbs); he is afraid to live quietly with Julia, and he is certain that he is a Bad Dogas and is not a good representative of my species. During a visit to the zoo with a threat of a storm, Bob accidentally falls into the gorilla’s enclosure just as a tornado hits. So that’s what it feels like to fly. In the wake of the storms, Bob proves to everyone (and finally to himself) that there is a big heart in that tiny chest and a brave heart too. With this companion, Applegate picks up where its medal winner Newbery left off, and fans will be delighted to roll inside the head of the lovable, self-deprecating Bob on his stormy adventure. His observations and ironic doggy demeanor are perfect (complemented by the Canine Glossary and Castelaos Picture Dictionary of dog postures found in the frontmatter). Gorilla Ivan described Julia as having straight, dark hair in the previous title, and the illustrations of Castelao in this volume showed her to be pale skinned. (Finished art is not available for review.) With the film Ivans released this year from Disney, expect great interest, it will be richly rewarded. (epilogue)

(Fiction. 8-12) Publication date: May 5, 2020 ISBN: 978-0-06-299131-7 Number of pages: 352 Editor: Harper / HarperCollins Notice published online: March 25, 2020 Kirkus Reviews Issue: April 15, 2020







