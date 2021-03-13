Iconic White Jeetendra Clothing | Revealed! Legendary actor Jeetendra finally explains why he prefers to wear only white clothes





Jeetendra explains why he prefers to wear only white clothes | Photo credit: Instagram There is a reason why stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Dharmendra are called veterans and legends. They are the ones whose contribution significantly shaped Hindi cinema and made it what it is today. Speaking specifically of veteran actor Jeetendra, the actor ran screens from the 60s to the early 90s and did a great deal of work that many stars of the younger generation follow. Each actor had / has their own specialty, just like Jeetendra. The actor was regularly spotted wearing white outfits, both on-screen and off-screen, which have become iconic for him. From head to toe, Jeetendra would be dressed in all white and it still exists today. But do you know why the legendary actor wears white so often in the first place? He explained the same about the sets of Indian Idol 12. Ever since it was announced that legendary actor Jeetendra would take the stage tonight on the show, fans have been excited. While contestants paid tribute to the actor by singing famous songs from his films, a contestant from the show Nihal ended up asking Jeetendra about his fascination with white. The legendary actor explained that when he entered the film industry there were no creators and they wore whatever they wanted. He further shared that he started wearing white clothes because someone told him he looked thin in white outfits. Jeetendra further added that colorful outfits make look shorter while light colors make look taller. He then shared that because he wanted to go for light-colored clothes, he thought white was the best. And therefore, he began to wear the color. Since morning, the channel’s social media handles have left fans waiting for the clock to strike 8 so they can watch Indian Idol 12 and the glorious presence of Jeetendra in the series. Here is an overview: Jeetendra’s unique outfits and dance steps are considered iconic. During the many decades he has spent in the film industry, Jeetendra has worked with actresses such as the late Sridevi, Jaya Prada, Hema Malini, Neetu Kapoor, among others. He is now mainly involved in the production business and is the chairman of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and ALT Entertainment. Jeetendra is married to Shobha Kapoor and together they have two children – Ekta Kapoor, known as the tsarina of the television world and actor Tusshar Kapoor. (Source of cover images: jeetendra_kapoor)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos