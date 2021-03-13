I say, guys: Hello Hollywood, the Indians are here





Indians Come is an idiom that is no longer true in Western cinema. It is because the Indians have come and are busy making a mark. In the past, establishing the credibility of an artist of South Asian descent in the West has always involved baby steps over the years. Today, a growing number of South Asian artists are recognized in the mainstream alongside their white contemporaries. It has been a long journey for South Asian artists from the days of a few names in the global film scene such as Sabu Dastagir, Shashi Kapoor, Persis Khambatta and Leela Naidu until now, with a plethora of talent becoming household names. Not long ago, South Asian performers had to keep their origins a secret, change their names to win auditions, receive auditions for brown-skinned roles and forced to converse with stereotypical accents, which seemed almost comical. to the western ear. Today we see South Asians becoming important and meaningful people. Everyone is cheered up after watching Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, Mindy Kaling, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Riz Ahmed, Frieda Pinto and Dev Patel. Now, South Asian artists are not only getting color-blind roles, but have the power to choose, ushering in a new era in a progressive crusade in mainstream world cinema. Brownface / brownfarce But non-South Asians continue to have misconceptions about the culture and the region. The West is slowly realizing that we, as a minority, embrace an invigorating cinematic presence. But I don’t think inclusivity is snowballing at such an impressive rate. Portrayals of Indian characters in Hollywood have been stereotyped and pivoted on cultural ignorance and under-studied one-dimensional characters, forgetting one vital dimension is the heterogeneity of our culture. Although we’ve come a long way since play it like Beckham (2002) and Slumdog Millionaire (2008) we need more movies like Lion (2016), Namesake (2006), Parasite (2019) and the involvement of visionaries like Ava DuVernay, Mira Nair and Lee Chang-dong, among others. Meaningful content is like holding a mirror in front of a viewer. Senior Hollywood executives need to be confident that whoever holds the mirror will be able to deliver whatever the color of their skin. Beyond stereotypes I aspires to be part of stories that authentically pay homage to where I grew up so that I can create avenues for other South Asian artists. The Western film industry has become sensitive to racism in relation to Indiana Jones and the Cursed temple (1984), passive racism continues to be portrayed, which is unacceptable. As Bong Joon-Ho said, once you get over the one-inch-high barrier of subtitles, you’ll be introduced to many more amazing movies. Rohan is a New York-based actor who grew up in Bangalore, India, and trained at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute. He acted in Chick fight (2020) and Red 48 (release planned for 2022) From HT Brunch, March 14, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch







