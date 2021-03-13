Delta Takes Alaskan Airlines With New Routes To Alaska

Delta Air Lines takes on Alaska Airlines with new flights to Alaska. One of the big winners of the new service extension is Anchorage, which will see a lot of non-stop service to the 48 lower contiguous United States. Other Alaska destinations to be served this summer are Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka.

Delta expands in Alaska

Delta Air Lines will expand service statewide with connections to the lower 48 states. Joe Esposito, Senior Vice President Network Planning at Delta, shared the following statement on new flights to Alaska:

Delta looks forward to offering more premier outdoor destinations this summer, including more options for traveling to the beautiful state of Alaska, as well as providing access to the Lower 48 and beyond through transparent and practical connections via our hubs. Our extensive network is strengthened by Deltas’ commitment to award-winning hospitality, more back-seat entertainment and, as always, the health and safety of all passengers.

Anchorage emerges a big winner

From Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), Delta will add new weekend service to its Detroit (DTW), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK) hubs starting May 28. . Starting June 19, Delta’s largest gateway to Alaska, Seattle (SEA), will make seven daily round trips to Anchorage. Seattle to Anchorage is served year round by Delta.

Minneapolis / St. Paul (MSP) will benefit from three daily non-stop flights to Anchorage. The third daily flight between Minneapolis and Anchorage will begin on May 5. Additionally, starting the same day, Delta will offer a year-round nonstop flight from Salt Lake City (SLC) to Anchorage, with a second daily seasonal summer flight starting June 19.

Finally, from Anchorage, Delta will resume daily service to Atlanta from May 5. Marking the longest non-stop flight from Anchorage, Delta will fly this route using a Boeing 767-300ER equipped with Delta One seats. In the fall, Delta will reduce that number to three trips per week.

Other flights from Minneapolis, Detroit, New York and Los Angeles will be on Boeing 737-800, Boeing 737-900ER and Boeing 757-200. Although Delta has a top-of-the-line Boeing 757 with stretched Delta One seats, it looks like these flights will run with the standard recline-style Boeing 757s.

This is good news for Anchorage, as the airport has requested expanded service from passenger carriers. While Delta won’t turn the airport into a connection hub, the expanded service will allow the airport to tout its new connections across the lower 48, particularly to New York. Anchorage currently benefits from worldwide non-stop service, but primarily from freight carriers.

Fairbanks Gets Expanded Service

Starting this summer, Delta Air Lines will offer six non-stop flights from Fairbanks to its hubs. On May 5, a new daily non-stop service will connect Salt Lake City to Fairbanks International Airport (FAI).

A third daily non-stop flight will depart Seattle to Fairbanks starting June 19. And, from Minneapolis, Delta will operate a second daily nonstop flight starting June 19.

In addition to the new flights, service from Minneapolis and Salt Lake City to Fairbanks is expanded to year-round service. These two centers are major hubs for Delta, so passengers will be able to connect from across the United States and around the world to Fairbanks.

Fairbanks services will also operate on a combination of larger aircraft. This will likely include planes like the Boeing 737-900ER. Delta will offer first-class reclining styling, additional legroom savings, and standard economy. Delta mainliners are equipped with in-seat entertainment and Wi-Fi.

Delta returns to secondary cities in Alaska

Seattle’s seasonal summer service will operate to three additional cities in Alaska. These towns will be served Memorial Day weekend from late May to late September.

Delta will operate a daily flight to Juneau International Airport (JNU) from Seattle. This flight to the capital of Alaska will take place with a Boeing 737-800.

In addition, Seattle will benefit from daily service to Ketchikan (KTN) and Sitka (SIT). These two secondary Alaskan towns will benefit from the Embraer E175 service operated by SkyWest under the Delta Connection banner.

These cities typically receive seasonal service from Delta, and the airline brings them back in time for the summer.

Boarding Alaska Airlines

Not surprisingly, the largest airline to and from the state of Alaska is Alaska Airlines. Alaska has a new, deeper partnership with American Airlines which leads the two airlines to expand considerably from Seattle. American arrives with new flights to India, China and London, supplemented by Alaska’s massive domestic network from Seattle.

In recent years, Delta has built a hub out of Seattle for most trans-Pacific flights. The airline appeared to have a leg up on Alaska thanks to the latter’s lack of long-haul international flights. But, with the rapprochement of Alaska and the Americans, Delta must fight in a meaningful way.

Alaska is a market that gets a lot of attention from US airlines and passengers who are otherwise banned from international flights. While Alaska primarily carries large numbers of Alaska cruise passengers, the pandemic has taken many of these cruises offline and pushed them back for at least a year. In fact, sensing a growing demand, American Airlines is even considering flying the Dreamliner to Alaska.

However, passengers are still ready to go to Alaska and Delta wants to fight for those travelers. The airline has always had a significant presence outside of Anchorage, but it has been overshadowed by and will continue to be smaller than Alaska Airlines out of state. Nonetheless, the airline can still be a thorn on the Alaska side.

Will you be flying one of Delta’s expanded services to Alaska? Let us know in the comments!