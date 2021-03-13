Miss India 2007 and Bollywood actress Esha Gupta are hot smokers and there’s no denying it. The actress is also very active on social media and knows how to stun her followers with her breathtaking photos.

Esha Gupta looks like a smoke as she poses in a blue and green two-piece bikini

On Saturday Esha posted a stunning photo of herself in a recent photoshoot. In the photo, she wears a blue and green two-piece bikini and a see-through shrug. The background and the lightning in the image make Esha look dreamy. She was accessorized with golden chains around the neck and a metallic choker.

“Make a wish,” she wrote with the photo.

A day ago, she shared another hot photo of herself posing in a pink two-piece bikini. She looks extremely sexy in the photos and we are obsessed with Esha Guptas’ new avatar!

Esha made her debut with the film Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was part of several other films like Baadshaho, Humshakkals, Total Dhamaal and many more.

READ ALSO: Esha Gupta sizzles in pink two-piece bikini in daring pic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.