French actor undresses for culture during Caesar ceremony





The award ceremony for Frances equivalent of the Oscars included a catchy call for culture in the coronavirus era

The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, the French equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the coronavirus era, with an actor stripping on stage to make a statement on the continued closure of theaters and theaters. Corinne Masiero took the stage on Friday night to present the award for best costume wearing a donkey costume and stamps as earrings. Is it too trashy? Masiero asked the socially distant audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked robe and to announce that I have one more. Masiero, 57, the quirky star of the popular crime drama “Captain Marleau”, then took off the dress and exposed messages written on her body. The words on his forehead read: No Culture, No Future. The message on his back was addressed to French Prime Minister Jean Castex: Rendez-vous l’art, Jean. The audience applauded, but some social media commentators denounced what they said was vulgar laundering at the 46th Cesar Awards. The #MeToo movement sparked the ceremony last year, where acclaimed director Roman Polanski received the Best Director award for An Officer and a Spy amid protests by women’s groups and a few boos and walkouts. Polanski, who did not attend the event, is wanted in the United States decades after being accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977. He pleaded guilty to illegal sex with a minor but has fled the United States. In 2019, a woman accused Polanski of raping her in 1975 at her Swiss chalet when she was 18. Polanski has denied the allegations. Most of the political views expressed this year were about reviving France’s dormant cultural scene. Part-time actors are currently occupying several theaters across France, including the famous Odeon Theater in Paris, to ask for more help from the government. The Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot has been the subject of many jokes. The ceremony is the host, actress and actress Marina Fois, noted the minister’s planned book containing recipes, small comforting things to get through this crisis. “ I’m losing faith in you, said Fois, holding a plastic bag of dog feces. The minister’s entourage said the book, La Vie en Rose, would not be released, according to French media. As for the awards themselves, a film, Adieu les Cons (“Bye Bye Morons”), the mad adventure of a dying hairdresser in search of the child she abandoned at 15, won seven awards. , including Best Film and Best Director for Albert Dupontel. The award for best actor went to Sami Bouajila for Fils (“Son”) and Laure Calamy was chosen best actress for her performance in “My Donkey, My Lover, and I. Jean-Pascal Zadi, who was named Most Promising Actor for his role in Simply Black (“Simply Black”), promoted equality in his acceptance speech. Fourteen-year-old Fathia Youssouff, the Cuties’ most promising actress, told aspiring young people to follow their dreams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos