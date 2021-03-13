Connect with us

Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards 2021 Live (3/13): How to Watch Online Free, TV, Time

The slime is back!

The Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards 2021 are slated for Saturday March 13 and will be broadcast live by both fubo and Philo.

The ceremony promises to be a virtual mad rush. Among the creative solutions to security during a pandemic: interactive video walls that bring celebrities and families together at home.

Top nominees for this year’s awards include Justin Bieber, who is expected to be among the performers; Ariana Grande; Stranger Things and Wonder Woman 1984.

Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live will host the event.

The Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards 2021 begin at 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

Philo, which also offers a 7-day free trial, is another option to broadcast the event live.

Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. will televise the awards ceremony.

Nominees

MUSIC

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyonc

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Duck

Harry Styles

Justin bieber

Post Malone

Shawn mendes

The weekend

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Brown 5

A republic

FAVORITE MUSICAL COLLABORATION

Be nice Marshmello & Halsey

Holy Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Ice Cream

Solitaire Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Rain on me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Stuck with U Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Cardigan by Taylor Swift

Dynamite by BTS

Toosie slide by Drake

Wonder by Shawn Mendes

Delicious by Justin Bieber

FAVORITE WORLD MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastin Yatra (Latin America)

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Emma Chamberlain

Charli DAmelio

Gamergirl

Addison rae

Jojo siwa

Maddie ziegler

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James charles

Jason derulo

David dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryans World

FAVORITE WOMEN’S SPORTS STAR

Simone biles

Alex morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena williams

FAVORITE STAR IN MEN’S SPORTS

Tom brady

Stephen curry

James lebron

Patrick mahomes

Lionel messi

Russell wilson

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among us

Animal Crossing: New horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokmon GO

Roblox

MOVIES

FAVORITE FILM

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: switched again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Super intelligence)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr Robotnik, Sonic the hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr John Dolittle, Dolittle)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Forward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the movie: Candace against the universe

Troll world tour

Scoob!

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22 years old, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Troll world tour)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Forward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Troll world tour)

TELEVISION

FAVORITE CHILDREN’S TV SHOW

Alexa and Katie

Are you scared of the dark?

Danger Force

Henry danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ravens Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

blackish

Cobra Kai

Fuller house

The Mandalorian

Strange things

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America has talent

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The masked singer

The voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn !!! and the chipmunks

The Boss Baby: back to business

LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar

The strong house

Sponge Bob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (eleven, Strange things)

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, More complete house)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symon (Raven Baxter, Ravens Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (young Dylan, Tyler Perrys Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Strange things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Strange things)

Mark Heim is a reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.

