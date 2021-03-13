Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards 2021 Live (3/13): How to Watch Online Free, TV, Time





The slime is back! The Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards 2021 are slated for Saturday March 13 and will be broadcast live by both fubo and Philo. The ceremony promises to be a virtual mad rush. Among the creative solutions to security during a pandemic: interactive video walls that bring celebrities and families together at home. Top nominees for this year’s awards include Justin Bieber, who is expected to be among the performers; Ariana Grande; Stranger Things and Wonder Woman 1984. Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live will host the event. The Nickelodeons Kids Choice Awards 2021 begin at 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial. Philo, which also offers a 7-day free trial, is another option to broadcast the event live. Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. will televise the awards ceremony. Nominees MUSIC FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Ariana Grande Beyonc Billie Eilish Katy Perry Selena Gomez Taylor Swift FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Duck Harry Styles Justin bieber Post Malone Shawn mendes The weekend FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP Black Eyed Peas BLACKPINK BTS Jonas Brothers Brown 5 A republic FAVORITE MUSICAL COLLABORATION Be nice Marshmello & Halsey Holy Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Ice Cream Solitaire Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco Rain on me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Stuck with U Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber FAVORITE SONG Blinding Lights by The Weeknd Cardigan by Taylor Swift Dynamite by BTS Toosie slide by Drake Wonder by Shawn Mendes Delicious by Justin Bieber FAVORITE WORLD MUSIC STAR BTS (Asia) Savannah Clarke (Australia) David Guetta (Europe) Master KG (Africa) Taylor Swift (North America) Sebastin Yatra (Latin America) FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR Emma Chamberlain Charli DAmelio Gamergirl Addison rae Jojo siwa Maddie ziegler FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR James charles Jason derulo David dobrik MrBeast Ninja Ryans World FAVORITE WOMEN’S SPORTS STAR Simone biles Alex morgan Naomi Osaka Candace Parker Megan Rapinoe Serena williams FAVORITE STAR IN MEN’S SPORTS Tom brady Stephen curry James lebron Patrick mahomes Lionel messi Russell wilson FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Among us Animal Crossing: New horizons Fortnite Minecraft Pokmon GO Roblox MOVIES FAVORITE FILM Dolittle Hamilton Hubie Halloween Mulan Sonic the hedgehog Wonder Woman 1984 FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes) Gal Gadot (Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984) Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The witches) Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: switched again) Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan) Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Super intelligence) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Jim Carrey (Dr Robotnik, Sonic the hedgehog) Robert Downey Jr. (Dr John Dolittle, Dolittle) Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga) Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton) Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984) Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Forward The Croods: A New Age Phineas and Ferb the movie: Candace against the universe Troll world tour Scoob! Soul FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Tina Fey (22 years old, Soul) Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul) Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Troll world tour) Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Forward) Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age) Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age) Justin Timberlake (Branch, Troll world tour) TELEVISION FAVORITE CHILDREN’S TV SHOW Alexa and Katie Are you scared of the dark? Danger Force Henry danger High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Ravens Home FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW blackish Cobra Kai Fuller house The Mandalorian Strange things Young Sheldon FAVORITE REALITY SHOW America has talent American Idol American Ninja Warrior Junior LEGO Masters The masked singer The voice FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES Alvinnn !!! and the chipmunks The Boss Baby: back to business LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar The strong house Sponge Bob SquarePants Teen Titans Go! FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry danger) Millie Bobby Brown (eleven, Strange things) Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, More complete house) Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale) Raven-Symon (Raven Baxter, Ravens Home) Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series) Dylan Gilmer (young Dylan, Tyler Perrys Young Dylan) Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Strange things) Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force) Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Strange things) Mark Heim is a reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.

