Entertainment
“I want my brother to come back”! Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Joins ‘Say No To Bollywood’ Trend, Fans Are Supporting Her
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh RajputSister Priyanka Singh has joined the Say No To Bollywood Twitter trend. Speaking to Twitter on Friday, she posted: Say no to Bollywood, I want my brother to come back. #sushant. The sisters of Dil Bechara’s actors have often spoken of their belief that Bollywood bigwigs discriminate against him because he is a foreigner. Also Read – Mouni Roy’s Red Suit Worth Rs 33,600 Worth A Place In Your Wedding Trousseau – See Photos
Say no to Bollywood… I want my brother to come back. #sushant Also Read – Shraddha Kapoor Breathes Warmth in Velvet Bikini Worth Rs 25,000 – Like?
Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 12, 2021 Also Read – Neha Kakkar Kills In A Dress Worth Rs 7,840, Would You Like To Buy It?
Many Sushant fans have commented on her post and called for “Boycott Bollywood”.
Unable to describe it or talk about it! It’s difficult … too difficult💔
Priyanka didi, we are with you, always, until we obtain Justice for our Sushant. More strength and a lot of love for you.
The least we can do is fight for his justice and make sure we get it.
Say no to Bollywood
Apurva || Justice for Sushant! (@ ApurvaU21) March 12, 2021
We will never forgive Bollywood! 🙏
Say no to Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/T4k39RyIT7
Kizie #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) March 12, 2021
I can feel your agony. And we know that the real culprits will never be punished by the authorities. As a public, we can collectively punish at least some of them by boycotting Bullywood. I continue to wish that if SSR had left Mumbai immediately after Dishas’ murder, he would have been with us.
Sk (@ Sk50658761) March 12, 2021
‘
Say no to Bollywood
Because no suspect and no Bollywood for us. We will NEVER forget what happened to Sushant…
We will NEVER forgive BOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/P7SXrQfl1t
komal 🇦🇺🦋JusticeForSSR🦋 (@ komalV92) March 13, 2021
That’s all … the writing is pretty clear on the wall.
Bollywood is desperately investing all of its money in drugs to make people forget what happened.
Currency losses are not enough. This whole criminal nepotist drug cabal must be rooted out of Bombay
Say no to Bollywood😠
Surbhi (@ 2infinityndhome) March 12, 2021
A few days ago, Priyanka shared a photo from the film Sushants Sonchariya and called herself her biggest fan. She tweeted: Remember how I was ecstatic when you first shared this @ itsSSR. I love you for your amazing magic as an artist and you know like I always have said, I’m your biggest fan #SushantSinghRajput # 2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna.
Her sisters Shweta and Meetu often share her unseen photos. On January 21, the anniversary of Sushants’ birth, Meetu wrote a long article about her brilliance as a person and how her work sings through the lives of her admirers.
She wrote: Today is a strange day. I remember the cheerful, witty boy whose eager eyes always chased away any negativity that dared to creep into the house on his special day. Today is really strange because suddenly this boy is gone. The heavy emptiness that weighs on me every day leaves behind this searing pain that cannot be expressed in words. Today is your day, the day you were born. The day this world heard your voice for the very first time. Now your voice is immortal. Generations of people will know about you. Your work will sing through their lives.
For the uninitiated, Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai. On March 5, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a massive indictment of nearly 12,000 pages against 33 defendants, including film actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the case. investigation into the Bollywood drug mafia stemming from the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]