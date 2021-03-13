“I want my brother to come back”! Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Joins ‘Say No To Bollywood’ Trend, Fans Are Supporting Her

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh RajputSister Priyanka Singh has joined the Say No To Bollywood Twitter trend. Speaking to Twitter on Friday, she posted: Say no to Bollywood, I want my brother to come back. #sushant. The sisters of Dil Bechara’s actors have often spoken of their belief that Bollywood bigwigs discriminate against him because he is a foreigner. Also Read – Mouni Roy’s Red Suit Worth Rs 33,600 Worth A Place In Your Wedding Trousseau – See Photos

Say no to Bollywood… I want my brother to come back. #sushant Also Read – Shraddha Kapoor Breathes Warmth in Velvet Bikini Worth Rs 25,000 – Like? Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) March 12, 2021 Also Read – Neha Kakkar Kills In A Dress Worth Rs 7,840, Would You Like To Buy It?

Many Sushant fans have commented on her post and called for “Boycott Bollywood”.

Unable to describe it or talk about it! It’s difficult … too difficult💔

Priyanka didi, we are with you, always, until we obtain Justice for our Sushant. More strength and a lot of love for you.

The least we can do is fight for his justice and make sure we get it.

Say no to Bollywood Apurva || Justice for Sushant! (@ ApurvaU21) March 12, 2021

We will never forgive Bollywood! 🙏 Say no to Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/T4k39RyIT7 Kizie #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@Sushantify) March 12, 2021

I can feel your agony. And we know that the real culprits will never be punished by the authorities. As a public, we can collectively punish at least some of them by boycotting Bullywood. I continue to wish that if SSR had left Mumbai immediately after Dishas’ murder, he would have been with us. Sk (@ Sk50658761) March 12, 2021

‘

Say no to Bollywood Because no suspect and no Bollywood for us. We will NEVER forget what happened to Sushant… We will NEVER forgive BOLLYWOOD pic.twitter.com/P7SXrQfl1t komal 🇦🇺🦋JusticeForSSR🦋 (@ komalV92) March 13, 2021

That’s all … the writing is pretty clear on the wall. Bollywood is desperately investing all of its money in drugs to make people forget what happened. Currency losses are not enough. This whole criminal nepotist drug cabal must be rooted out of Bombay

Say no to Bollywood😠 Surbhi (@ 2infinityndhome) March 12, 2021

A few days ago, Priyanka shared a photo from the film Sushants Sonchariya and called herself her biggest fan. She tweeted: Remember how I was ecstatic when you first shared this @ itsSSR. I love you for your amazing magic as an artist and you know like I always have said, I’m your biggest fan #SushantSinghRajput # 2YearsOfSushantAsLakhna.

Her sisters Shweta and Meetu often share her unseen photos. On January 21, the anniversary of Sushants’ birth, Meetu wrote a long article about her brilliance as a person and how her work sings through the lives of her admirers.

She wrote: Today is a strange day. I remember the cheerful, witty boy whose eager eyes always chased away any negativity that dared to creep into the house on his special day. Today is really strange because suddenly this boy is gone. The heavy emptiness that weighs on me every day leaves behind this searing pain that cannot be expressed in words. Today is your day, the day you were born. The day this world heard your voice for the very first time. Now your voice is immortal. Generations of people will know about you. Your work will sing through their lives.

For the uninitiated, Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai. On March 5, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a massive indictment of nearly 12,000 pages against 33 defendants, including film actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in the case. investigation into the Bollywood drug mafia stemming from the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.