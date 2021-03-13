Did actor Jameela Jamil say ‘I almost killed myself’ on the Piers Morgan dispute?





If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Or contact Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. In March 2021, controversial English broadcaster and former tabloid editor Piers Morgan left ITVs Good Morning Britain after being the subject of much criticism, including from his own colleagues, for the substance and tone of his response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markles on March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan usually attacks and criticizes the couple, and in particular Markle, on her Twitter account, and suggested the former actor was lying when she told Winfrey that she had considered suicide because of what she described as a lack of support from other UK members. Royal family. Morgan has a long history of rivalrying and targeting other public figures, particularly those from the celebrity world and the media on both sides of the Atlantic. Following the Morgans’ departure from Good Morning Britain, one particularly striking quote was shared widely on social media and attributed to English actor and activist Jameela Jamil. The details and substance of this quote are beyond the scope of this fact-checking, which focuses specifically on the authenticity of the words attributed to Jamil. On March 10, for example, the NowThis Entertainment Facebook page, posted a meme which contained a photograph of Jamil, who is probably best known for her role on the NBC sitcom The Good Place, with the following text: I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgans’ relentless campaign of lies and hate against me last February. I’m glad I’m still alive today for many reasons. But watching him leave GMB today is right up there The same quote, along with another photo of Jamil, was included in a similar meme posted on Instagram by Australian news site News.com.au: On Facebook, users widely shared those memes and other content including the same quote. The following screenshot illustrates the popularity of the Jamil quote on Facebook in March 2021: This quote was genuine and has been accurately attributed to Jamil. Accordingly, we issue a correct award rating. Jamil made the statement in question in a Tweeter she posted on March 9, 2021: She was referring to a widely disseminated dispute between her and Morgan which took place in early 2020 and followed an earlier online dispute between the two in 2019.







