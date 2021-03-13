Hollywood Flashback: ‘Down and Out in Beverly Hills’ made fun of the rich in 1986





1:30 p.m. PST 03/13/2021



by



Seth Abramovich



Director Paul Mazursky adapted Jean Renoir’s 1932 Parisian satire “ Boudu Saved From Drowning ” into a film starring Richard Dreyfuss, Bette Midler and Nick Nolte, reinventing the story as taking place in the most postcode country chic.

Thirty-five years ago, before Los Angeles’ homeless epidemic turned into a humanitarian crisis, the vast divide between the city’s haves and have-nots was shattered in a very progressive studio comedy. In 1984, just days after taking over the helm of then-struggling Disney, former Paramount chief Michael Eisner received a call from ICM’s Sam Cohn on behalf of his client, director Paul Mazursky (Bob and Carol and Ted and Alice). Mazursky had adapted the satire of Jean Renoir from 1932 Boudu saved from drowning about a Parisian bourgeois who saves a tramp who tries to drown in the Seine and reinvents the story as taking place in the most chic postcode in the country. He called his script Down and Out in Beverly Hills. Eisner loved the idea and, to save money, hired two career drop stars to play the spoiled married couple at the center of the story: Richard Dreyfuss, who hadn’t worked much and had just come out. a stint in detoxification; and Bette Midler, whose last success dates back to 1979 The Rose. They each received $ 600,000 ($ 1.5 million today) and, with Nick Nolte brought in to play the homeless person trying to end his life in their pool, Mazursky was off to the races with his picture, budgeted at $ 18 million ($ 43 million in 2021). Hoping to chart a new course for the struggling studio, Eisner made no attempt to master the vulgar language or sexual content of the film, which resulted in Disney’s first release receiving an R rating ( although from his new label Touchstone). Socially conscious satire in addition to homelessness, it tackles eating disorders, gay youth and, via a disgruntled neighbor played hilariously by Little Richard, the racism has been well received by critics (Hollywood journalist called it a “scathing comedy of manners and manners of BiH”) and a hit with audiences, with a turnover of $ 62 million in the United States ($ 148 million today). It reinvigorated the careers of Dreyfuss and Midler, with the two starring in a series of studio comedies. This story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







