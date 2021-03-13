WandaVision: The fate of advertising actors revealed





Everyone in Wanda Town of Westview played a part in WandaVision, so what happened to the actors who starred in the commercials for the sitcom?

InWandaVision, Wanda created a role for everyone in her sitcom – but what happened to the actors who starred in her commercials? Show director Matt Shakman has confirmed that the cast of WandaVisionWanda’s commercials were two townspeople from Westview introduced to the sitcom by Wanda’s subconscious magic.TVLine. “These two actors, or townspeople, that we picked to feature in the commercials were meant to be the same as everything else – that they iterated through time, the same way Wanda’s car is a Buick. red which iterates over time. Wanda chose these two actors to be her commercial actors, and they appear in every episode, and they’re a part of the show. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

RELATED: Agatha's WandaVision Role Changed Dramatically As The Show Developed Many fans have speculated that the commercial actors were in fact idealizations of Wanda's parents or representations of the Infinity Stones. However, Shakman revealed that they have a much bigger goal. The actors became part of Wanda's subconscious and helped give clues as to what was to come in the world of Westview. "It was also meant to be a repository for Wanda's subconscious," Shakman added. "She puts something in these commercials which are clues to some of the bigger themes of the show." As part of his conscience, fans can assume that the commercial players left Westview along with the rest of the townspeople. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. The series is available to stream on Disney +.

