Watching the Grammys from Home: Inside a “Polished” Music Director’s Retreat





12:30 p.m. PST 03/13/2021



by



Pierre d’Abigail



A new book on the LA DISC Interiors company highlights the home of Interscopes Sam Riback and his wife, nonprofit director Gina Schulman, who have supported the label’s stars, including Billie Eilish, since their sofa on the big night.

For Sam Riback, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of A&R at Interscope Geffen A&M, and his wife, Gina Schulman, Head of Partnerships for PLUS1 organization, a nonprofit organization that works with artists such as Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo and Ariana Grande to raise funds and raise awareness for social and environmental justice causes, last year’s Grammys were extremely memorable. Interscope’s Billie Eilish won five statues including one for Album of the Year, while her brother Finneas was named Producer of the Year. “It was an amazing night for Billie and Finneas and the whole Interscope team,” says Riback. Adds Schulman, “I think it was our last social outing.” Less than six weeks later, Mayor Eric Garcetti issued stay-at-home orders for Los Angeles. This year’s Grammy Awards will take place on March 14 amid COVID-19 protocols without a live hearing. Riback and Schulman will cheer on Interscope’s 2021 nominees, including Eilish, Lady Gaga, DaBaby (with Roddy Ricch), Tame Impala and Jacob Collier from their family room. “We’re going to watch it with our kids,” says Riback. “It might never happen again, so maybe it’s a good thing to be able to share this.” Their Spanish Colonial-style home is one of 10 Los Angeles homes featured in DISC Interiors: Portraits of the house ($ 60, Rizzoli, released April 6), the debut book from DISC Interiors founders David John Dick and Krista Schrock. Named one of Los Angeles’ 20 Best Interior Design Companies of 2019 by THR, DISK takes inspiration from the sunny California landscape, gravitating to colors and textures inspired by the natural world. “You don’t need a lot of colors to have an impact,” says Dick. According to Schrock, “we’re definitely on the other end of the spectrum as shiny and stylish, although it’s fun to add elements to it.” Their work, mixing tactile materials, luxurious finishes and rich neutrals, is inviting and serene. “We’re really interested in creating comfortable spaces that feel very contemporary and refined while having this wonderful, dramatic moment without being overdone,” says Dick. Other DISC clients include Keri Putnam, CEO of the Sundance Institute and Strange things co-creator Ross Duffer. Riback and Schulman found the duo via Instagram, hiring them to transform their Mid-City Los Angeles home from a flamboyant Hollywood Regency look (done by a former owner) into something that offers a respite from the busy working life of the couple. “Time spent at home is family time,” says Schulman, “although there is always music”. “We wanted to create an earthly, family-centered and united space that reflects their love of travel,” adds Dick. Completed in 2019, however, the renovation did not include any home office space. During the first weeks of working from home due to the pandemic, the couple shared the dining room. Eventually, Riback requisitioned a den at the back of the house, where French doors open onto the backyard. “We have come together as a family here which says a lot about the house. David and Krista were able to create this timeless space both suitable for children and with avant-garde design. We love it, ”says Schulman, whose organization over the past year has worked with the music industry to create a COVID-19 Relief Fund and the PLUS1 for Black Lives Fund. (To date, PLUS1 has raised and distributed over $ 9 million.) This story first appeared in the March 10 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







