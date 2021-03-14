All the big bad guys, sorted by intelligence

For more than four decades, one of the many Star wars elementsthat have been pretty consistent in their brilliance is the sheer number of villains who have grown to be adored, iconic, and insanely villainous throughout the franchise. In the Skywalker Saga and three canon TV shows, most of the villains have grown into phenomenal, fleshed-out characters that add so much to the content they find themselves in.

One trait that many of these villains share is intelligence. Be a villain inStar warsIt’s not just about using the Force or a lightsaber, but also the brain. There are plenty of crucial villains in the franchise, and just about every major one has something to offer in the intelligence service.

ten General Grievous

General Grievous isn’t necessarily unintelligent, but fans rarely let it be known how smart he is, which, unfortunately, compared to his fellow Separatist leaders, is not very.

While he’s intellectual enough to learn lightsaber combat, be the leader of millions of battle droids, and outwit the Galactic Republic (with help) on multiple occasions throughout his time in the cannon, Grievous just doesn’t have the same level of knowledge and wisdom as his villainous comrades from the Skywalker Saga, norThe clone wars.

9 The Grand Inquisitor (The Inquisitorius)

One of the most underrated villains of theStar warscanon is the Grand Inquisitor, the central antagonist ofRebelsThe first season and former guard of the Jedi temple became leader under Vader of the Inquisitorius.

The Grand Inquisitor has studied the Jedi archives to better understand his enemies, his prey. He also shows himself to be quite intellectual purely by his words and, of course, by allowing himself to die to avoid Vader’s wrath. Ultimately, fans don’t know enough about him and don’t see his intelligence enough to put him above the other villains.

8 Asajj Ventress

Asajj Ventress is arguably the best villain female fans have been on screenStar warsso far. Not only is she phenomenal during her time atThe clone wars, but its general arc gets a satisfying, if not emotional, ending inDark Disciple.

The majority of Ventress’ intelligence manifests through her incredibly cunning nature. She constantly outwits Jedi like Anakin and Obi-Wan on the fly, and although she’s not a leader or a history student, there is a definite intelligence to it. This is only illustrated by her resourcefulness after her ousting by Dooku, surviving as a bounty hunter (a career that requires her own level of intelligence as Asajj shows inThe clone wars) and, later, an ally of the Jedi.

7 Moff gideon

It’s likely that once fans get a chance to see more of Gideon in canon, he’ll turn out to be smarter than some of the other villains, but for now he’s just falling shy of the top half, putting himself in above Ventress for his experience over anything else.

Gideon is not only a skillful tactician, psychologically experienced fighter and leader, but he also undertakes science experiments related to the Force and the blood of his users and is well versed in other cultures like the Mandalorians. In the end, Gideon drops this low just because he hasn’t appeared much in canon, thus not showing his intelligence to the measure of other villains.

6 Kylo ren

One aspect of Kylo Ren’s character that may be underestimated is his brain. Much more than just an anguished, ripped dark side with a lot of raw potential, Kylo has a lot of intelligence that could put him in a better position on this list had they been more at the forefront.

With parents immensely intelligent in two opposing ways, an uncle who is one of the greatest Jedi of all time and a grandfather who is perhaps the greatest Sith of all time, Kylo was bound to pick up a few things. Not all of his intelligence came from others or from his training as Ben Solo was extremely curious and impatient. Even as Kylo, ​​he chose to study both the dark sidelore Jediandarcane to better understand the Force. Ben Solo was fascinated by ancient Jedi weapons and was a prolific writer studying calligraphy, an art lost in the galaxy at this time, all of which accumulated to make Kylo incredibly intelligent.

5 Count Dooku

Like Gideon, Kylo likely only falls below Sith Lord Dark Tyrannus as viewers haven’t seen a great deal of his incredible intelligence, especially given his thoughtless and immature tendencies.

What they see is a lot of extremely intellectual and elegant content from Count Dooku. This man is an earl with a penchant for the finer things, like wine, art, and blade-to-blade combat. He was a well-respected Jedi turned Sith apprentice with a great understanding of both sides of the Force and, being a fantastic political mind, able to manipulate millions of people as the leader of the Separatists under his Sith master.

4 Manhandle

Maul is pretty much consumed with revenge, hate, and anger, especially for Obi-Wan and, to a lesser extent, Darth Sidious. However, this immeasurable rage does not take away from the various ways of intelligence that he displays over the years.

As Darth Maul, he was a skillful assassin, capable of being stealthy and cunning, and like just Maul, he was a master manipulator. He was good at political and military strategy, building his own crime empire and manipulating Mandalore as he pleased. He even managed to escape Sidious’ grip and capture both Count Dooku and General Grievous in one move at one point.

3 dark Vador

While Kylo Ren’s intelligence is underestimated due to his thoughtless and torn nature, Vader’s intelligence is perhaps overlooked due to the sheer badassery and power of the character; few will realize that he is a shrewd individual.

In reality, Count Dooku, Kylo, ​​Maul, and Vader could probably all be arranged in any order, with Vader leading the three due to what we know about him relative to the others. Vader was incredibly good at mechanics and engineering, was a master of combat, adapting his style after his transformation, and was incredibly knowledgeable and understanding of the Force. On top of all this, Vader / Anakin was very talented tactically, leading many battles for the Republic and Empire and arguably being a master strategist. Vader also spoke multiple languages, including the native Sith language and Huttese, and was a student of the Force, studying it at incredible lengths.

2 Grand Admiral Thrawn

Unlike all the other characters on this list who have other traits that obscure the power of their minds, this is the most famous trait of beloved Grand Admiral Thrawn (official name Mitth’raw’nuruodo) that is nothing less than genius. Perhaps the greatest tactical mind of the Galactic Empire, the genius of Thrawn has spread beyond military strategy. Thrawn spoke at least three languages ​​and had a vast collection of art which he used for knowledge and understanding as well as for their beauty.

On top of that, he never underestimated anyone. He has studied the culture, history and trends of all his enemies, understanding them as best he can and therefore knowing how to defeat them. Thrawn was unaware of the intricacies of politics and often bothered politicians with his brilliant military decisions, but he was well aware of his lack of understanding while realizing that he could become much more adept in the matter, failing to do so. that further illustrate his intellectual brilliance.

1 Darth Sidious

However, no matter how tactically brilliant Thrawn is, there really could only be one individual at the top of a villain intelligence list, namely the ultimate villain, Darth Sidious himself, the Emperor Sheev Palpatine.

Sidious’s understanding and knowledge of the Force was only questioned by figures like Yoda, and his understanding of Sith lore was odd. Sidious was the greatest manipulator of all time, doing so for many people, including many apprentices and the entire Jedi Order whose destruction was orchestrated by the evil mastermind. The fall of the Galactic Republic and the Rise of the Galactic Empire alone show the unsurpassed brains of Sidious, not to mention his survival after death and his mastery of all forms of lightsaber.

