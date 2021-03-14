Entertainment
All the big bad guys, sorted by intelligence
For more than four decades, one of the many Star wars elementsthat have been pretty consistent in their brilliance is the sheer number of villains who have grown to be adored, iconic, and insanely villainous throughout the franchise. In the Skywalker Saga and three canon TV shows, most of the villains have grown into phenomenal, fleshed-out characters that add so much to the content they find themselves in.
One trait that many of these villains share is intelligence. Be a villain inStar warsIt’s not just about using the Force or a lightsaber, but also the brain. There are plenty of crucial villains in the franchise, and just about every major one has something to offer in the intelligence service.
ten General Grievous
General Grievous isn’t necessarily unintelligent, but fans rarely let it be known how smart he is, which, unfortunately, compared to his fellow Separatist leaders, is not very.
While he’s intellectual enough to learn lightsaber combat, be the leader of millions of battle droids, and outwit the Galactic Republic (with help) on multiple occasions throughout his time in the cannon, Grievous just doesn’t have the same level of knowledge and wisdom as his villainous comrades from the Skywalker Saga, norThe clone wars.
9 The Grand Inquisitor (The Inquisitorius)
One of the most underrated villains of theStar warscanon is the Grand Inquisitor, the central antagonist ofRebelsThe first season and former guard of the Jedi temple became leader under Vader of the Inquisitorius.
The Grand Inquisitor has studied the Jedi archives to better understand his enemies, his prey. He also shows himself to be quite intellectual purely by his words and, of course, by allowing himself to die to avoid Vader’s wrath. Ultimately, fans don’t know enough about him and don’t see his intelligence enough to put him above the other villains.
8 Asajj Ventress
Asajj Ventress is arguably the best villain female fans have been on screenStar warsso far. Not only is she phenomenal during her time atThe clone wars, but its general arc gets a satisfying, if not emotional, ending inDark Disciple.
The majority of Ventress’ intelligence manifests through her incredibly cunning nature. She constantly outwits Jedi like Anakin and Obi-Wan on the fly, and although she’s not a leader or a history student, there is a definite intelligence to it. This is only illustrated by her resourcefulness after her ousting by Dooku, surviving as a bounty hunter (a career that requires her own level of intelligence as Asajj shows inThe clone wars) and, later, an ally of the Jedi.
7 Moff gideon
It’s likely that once fans get a chance to see more of Gideon in canon, he’ll turn out to be smarter than some of the other villains, but for now he’s just falling shy of the top half, putting himself in above Ventress for his experience over anything else.
Gideon is not only a skillful tactician, psychologically experienced fighter and leader, but he also undertakes science experiments related to the Force and the blood of his users and is well versed in other cultures like the Mandalorians. In the end, Gideon drops this low just because he hasn’t appeared much in canon, thus not showing his intelligence to the measure of other villains.
6 Kylo ren
One aspect of Kylo Ren’s character that may be underestimated is his brain. Much more than just an anguished, ripped dark side with a lot of raw potential, Kylo has a lot of intelligence that could put him in a better position on this list had they been more at the forefront.
With parents immensely intelligent in two opposing ways, an uncle who is one of the greatest Jedi of all time and a grandfather who is perhaps the greatest Sith of all time, Kylo was bound to pick up a few things. Not all of his intelligence came from others or from his training as Ben Solo was extremely curious and impatient. Even as Kylo, he chose to study both the dark sidelore Jediandarcane to better understand the Force. Ben Solo was fascinated by ancient Jedi weapons and was a prolific writer studying calligraphy, an art lost in the galaxy at this time, all of which accumulated to make Kylo incredibly intelligent.
5 Count Dooku
Like Gideon, Kylo likely only falls below Sith Lord Dark Tyrannus as viewers haven’t seen a great deal of his incredible intelligence, especially given his thoughtless and immature tendencies.
What they see is a lot of extremely intellectual and elegant content from Count Dooku. This man is an earl with a penchant for the finer things, like wine, art, and blade-to-blade combat. He was a well-respected Jedi turned Sith apprentice with a great understanding of both sides of the Force and, being a fantastic political mind, able to manipulate millions of people as the leader of the Separatists under his Sith master.
4 Manhandle
Maul is pretty much consumed with revenge, hate, and anger, especially for Obi-Wan and, to a lesser extent, Darth Sidious. However, this immeasurable rage does not take away from the various ways of intelligence that he displays over the years.
As Darth Maul, he was a skillful assassin, capable of being stealthy and cunning, and like just Maul, he was a master manipulator. He was good at political and military strategy, building his own crime empire and manipulating Mandalore as he pleased. He even managed to escape Sidious’ grip and capture both Count Dooku and General Grievous in one move at one point.
3 dark Vador
While Kylo Ren’s intelligence is underestimated due to his thoughtless and torn nature, Vader’s intelligence is perhaps overlooked due to the sheer badassery and power of the character; few will realize that he is a shrewd individual.
In reality, Count Dooku, Kylo, Maul, and Vader could probably all be arranged in any order, with Vader leading the three due to what we know about him relative to the others. Vader was incredibly good at mechanics and engineering, was a master of combat, adapting his style after his transformation, and was incredibly knowledgeable and understanding of the Force. On top of all this, Vader / Anakin was very talented tactically, leading many battles for the Republic and Empire and arguably being a master strategist. Vader also spoke multiple languages, including the native Sith language and Huttese, and was a student of the Force, studying it at incredible lengths.
2 Grand Admiral Thrawn
Unlike all the other characters on this list who have other traits that obscure the power of their minds, this is the most famous trait of beloved Grand Admiral Thrawn (official name Mitth’raw’nuruodo) that is nothing less than genius. Perhaps the greatest tactical mind of the Galactic Empire, the genius of Thrawn has spread beyond military strategy. Thrawn spoke at least three languages and had a vast collection of art which he used for knowledge and understanding as well as for their beauty.
On top of that, he never underestimated anyone. He has studied the culture, history and trends of all his enemies, understanding them as best he can and therefore knowing how to defeat them. Thrawn was unaware of the intricacies of politics and often bothered politicians with his brilliant military decisions, but he was well aware of his lack of understanding while realizing that he could become much more adept in the matter, failing to do so. that further illustrate his intellectual brilliance.
1 Darth Sidious
However, no matter how tactically brilliant Thrawn is, there really could only be one individual at the top of a villain intelligence list, namely the ultimate villain, Darth Sidious himself, the Emperor Sheev Palpatine.
Sidious’s understanding and knowledge of the Force was only questioned by figures like Yoda, and his understanding of Sith lore was odd. Sidious was the greatest manipulator of all time, doing so for many people, including many apprentices and the entire Jedi Order whose destruction was orchestrated by the evil mastermind. The fall of the Galactic Republic and the Rise of the Galactic Empire alone show the unsurpassed brains of Sidious, not to mention his survival after death and his mastery of all forms of lightsaber.
NEXT: Star Wars: 10 Times Emperor Palpatine Was Surprisingly Merciful
following
Harry Potter: Dumbledore’s Army, ranked by power
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]