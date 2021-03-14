The first novel of the natives of Rotterdam is aimed at young adults

Patricia Boyle, originally from Rotterdam, has always been drawn to books with rich fantasy worlds.

Now she’s made her own with Traitor in the Realm, a recently published young adult book and her first novel.

The 1971 Schalmont High School graduate studied Science and Mathematics Education at Cornell and continued to attend SUNY Albany for her Masters. She has spent many years teaching and researching, mostly on the West Coast, where she has lived for the past decades.

While her career has focused on the sciences, her love of books, which began as a child, has not subsided.

I read a lot when I was a child. I was probably reading a book a day growing up, not just high quality literature, but I loved reading. I read everything, newspapers, cereal boxes, stories, [etc], Boyle said.

A few years before retiring in 2015, she began writing poetry and storytelling. She joined the California Writers Club Tri-Valley Branch, a nonprofit organization that promotes professional writers.

It took several years. . . switch from non-fiction to fiction because I also write articles for a local symphony for our local newspapers. So I had experience writing non-fiction, but I needed to learn how to write fiction. It was quite a process, Boyle said.

The story follows teenage artist Kallan MacKinnon and his adopted brother, Matthew Webbe, as they meet twins their own age in a new world known as Kylemore, where magical beings and prehistoric creatures coexist. Kallan and Matthew must balance their desire to return home and reach the Gateway to Earth before it closes forever with a call to save a medieval kingdom from destruction.

While much of the book is set in another realm, the story begins in the Adirondacks, where Boyle made many family trips growing up.

When I grew up we used to go camping a lot. We have camped every summer. We go to Sacandaga Lake and then we go to a different lake every summer that was in the Adirondacks. Lac Raquette or Lac Piseco. One thing that I missed the most when we moved to California was the hardwood forests of the East. I love the redwood forests in California, but there’s nothing quite like the forests here, Boyle said.

Creating Kylemore’s world was a challenge, especially creating a rich landscape.

I wanted it to be a place where people lived together, to be together and so in the book there are different races of creatures. There are humans who are quite close to us. There are wood elves, there are dragons, Boyle said. It is not a utopia but there are many different people living together, usually in relative peace. Then there are prehistoric creatures. So the concept is that this is the next world on earth. It started out as Earth, but evolution went in a different way, so there are species that exist on Earth that still exist there too.

Traitor in the Realm was released in paperback by Russian Hill Press on January 19. The hardcover edition will be available from Monday. Boyle has said so far that he has spent several weeks at the top of Amazon’s Best New Releases on the list of alternative family dramas for teens and young adults.

It’s so much fun to be able to share the story with others. I worked on it for a long time and talked about it a bit with friends but to be able to make them read, or people that I don’t even know, or alumni or whoever, to make them benefit of history, it was a very good feeling. It was the goal. Being able to share the story with other people, Boyle said.

While she didn’t write the book during the pandemic, it’s timely nonetheless.

I think at that time we were isolated for so long. It is a story that takes place where there is a lot more isolation than usual because it is a medieval period but within it there are people who come together, work together and support each other. . They don’t always succeed but they are challenged and they have to decide what to do, just as each of us has to decide how we want to approach life and how we can support others. It wasn’t written this time around, but I think it’s a good post for this time around, Boyle said.

Traitor in the Realm is available on Amazon and can be ordered at local bookstores, Barnes and Noble, and Walmart.com. For more information on Patricia J. Boyle and her writings, visit her website, patriciajboyle.com.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: -The Daily Gazette, Entertainment