Hollywood to lose a golden goose in China?

Tom Jolliffe examines an evolving landscape of Chinese cinema, a market which, before the pandemic, was seeing dollar signs in Hollywood …

Hollywood still remains the hub of cinema in the world. As an entity, it produces silver blockbusters across America and around the world. For a long time, the US market seemed to be by far the big dog in terms of bums on seats and income. For any movie outside of the United States, if you break America down, you could have a big bang. For American productions (and to a lesser extent British or co-produced productions), the domestic was the criterion by which success was measured. You are bombing in America and chances are you have bombed a point. Some films have taken advantage of the global production of rough producing something of a parachute effect. You still descend to Earth, but without the crash. Then something happened; Probably starting with Avatar, but with something of a boom 6-7 years ago, Hollywood blockbusters have seen a resurgence in popularity in China.

Much has changed in China over the past 25 years, and for all contentious aspects much more freedom is enjoyed across the country, as the overall wealth of citizens has seen a sharp increase in the middle class there. -low. Western influence has also increased and any channels you will see in the West, you will probably see them there. Cinema audiences have also opened up to the Western-style blockbuster. Several franchises have proved extremely popular there. The Avengers, The fast and furious movies, Transformers, Jurassic world and one more host. Show is key and creature features or high concept action seem to be the bestsellers. It’s not just that you can make money, if all is right, in China; you can do gargantuan amounts. Even with a language barrier (many channels will play the English movies with subs) the audience is down and open enough for an effects-oriented, perhaps dramatic, show as it’s an escape. and that translates well.

It’s the proverbial golden goose, partly driven by Chinese co-productions (which is anything but essential to getting that spot to release in the first place). Lately also, the films which would have bombarded without leaving a trace, have had a second wind thanks to their Chinese crude. Terminator: Dark Fate only exists because Terminator: Genisys has done exceptionally well in China (pretty much the only region where it has done so). Michael Bay may have gone to the well once too often with Transformers, and Transformers: The Last Knight tanked in the United States. In China, however, it is the 36th highest grossing film of all time. While that still didn’t do enough to stem a deemed overall loss of $ 100 million for Paramount (although I suspect that in reality it probably made a small profit).

All of this is likely to change, however. After a period of somewhat warmer political relations, there was a discord (even without taking into account the respective responses to the management of the pandemic). All politics aside, this represents a potential blocker. If you don’t have the government on your side (and the incumbent US President has done for international relations what a well-timed fart does for air quality in elevators), then that’s a big deal. door closed from the start. There was a definitive decision to try to bring more film production and jobs back to China, as opposed to outsourcing too much money to major Western productions (although still a big investment in production and broadcasting). American distribution). Granted, many of these productions have taken a distinct step to stay away from Chinese censors, but over the past couple of years we’ve seen a strong push from China to produce big blockbusters itself, and them. signs seemed to be heading for fewer Hollywood exits (and tighter caps) even before the pandemic changed the landscape further.

Likewise, a number of top Chinese blockbusters have grossed huge amounts of money. At a time when no one wants to release a major image in the West, China still rakes in huge amounts with films like Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi Mom, which are still being read. Their highest grossing film remains Wolf warrior 2, a sort of Chinese retouch of Michael Bay’s formula. Of course, some might say that withdrawing from the Chinese market could be culturally beneficial. There is no shortage of suggestions that Chinese propaganda is making dangerous strides in Western cinema, or that their continued investment in American films and movie channels is a power play. In reality, it is a response from the slightly xenophobic rear foot (conspiracy enthusiasts). The films in question often have little more than a distinctly jingo approach, portraying Chinese characters as honorable heroes who save the world. Unless I missed the subliminal message to buy Huawei. Jingoism is okay, as long as it’s your own jingoism. Wave the stars and stripes for American cinema, bow to his major in British film, and more. It is certainly somewhat controversial to specifically engage in a major market, but the plot is nothing new to the Hollywood marketing machine. It’s a frequent consideration that a conglomerate like Disney is well versed. The point is, in the tent pole arena, you do your best to make everyone happy, to be as harmless as possible. These films will feel watered down whether or not they are watered down for China.

Taking Western cinema out of the Chinese market won’t take censorship out of the equation, that’s for sure, and for the types of movies China was showing in the West, no open and honest conversation was part of the package anyway (because the robot crushes shit well). So now with Wolf warrior 2 et al, one has the feeling that the public adopts his. Movies are all about them, and they’re starting to compete for visual reach and spectacle, as more money is invested in high-level concept, heavy-duty movie effects (and the quality is significantly better lately). Combine that with a reluctance from the West to give the East the first showing of big franchise images, and a current shortage of Western releases in China could see a very definitive shift in a market where money was spilling out like a wildfire for Vin Diesel’s featured vehicles. . Hollywood not only piqued the curiosity of a market with a surge in multiplex chains (based on a very Americanized model), it was filling a decisive void and delivering films that weren’t made nationally, which became in vogue as before. popular genres were derived from mainland Chinese fashion. This market gap is narrowing and productions in China are subject to significant investment, not only to compete, but to potentially become the largest theatrical release market in the world.

As the door narrows, dangerously close to closing, Hollywood has yet another consideration on how to move forward after the pandemic. The problem is obvious. Movie chains and theatrical release have taken a hammer blow with Covid. In the UK, we are still waiting for the cinemas to reopen. In the United States, they’re slowly seeing the buds of recovery, but they’re still a long way off making the kind of money that makes the over $ 100million budget an achievable expense (where the next weekend will come from). $ 100 million opening?). In the future, more than ever, it will be necessary to cut budgets and make sure that the national audience really wants the film produced. It could mean that something that could have lasted a lifetime because of China, like another Terminator or Consumables movie, now can not be viewed without completely changing the budget model. Where once the prospect of a big raw Chinese had enough appeal to give the green light to some films, that appeal may not be there in 5 years.

Tom Jolliffe is an award-winning screenwriter and avid film buff. It has a number of films on DVD / VOD around the world and several releases due out in 2021 including Renegades (Lee Majors, Danny Trejo, Michael Pare, Tiny Lister, Ian Ogilvy and Billy Murray), Crackdown, When Darkness Falls and War of the Worlds: The Attack (Vincent Regan). Find more information on the best personal site you’ll ever see …https://www.instagram.com/jolliffeproductions/