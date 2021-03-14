These stars debuted on ‘The Daily Show’ with Jon Stewart





Jon Stewart is known for hosting The daily show. But what many people don’t know about the comedian and political commentator is his eye for spy talent. During Stewart’s time, he organized several press correspondents who went on to star in the hit series. Office. These Office success stories all started on Stewart’s Daily show. Jon Stewart | Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Comedy Central The story of ‘The Daily Show’ The late-night Comedy Central series began in 1996 and was first hosted by Craig Kilborn. Stewart took over in 1999. Throughout his more than 15 years The daily show, Stewart turned the half-hour comedy into a current political satire. Today, Trevor Noah is the host of The daily show the oldest program on Comedy Central. During Stewart’s time as host, he cultivated the talent of comedians who went on to star in Office. Steve Carell was a ‘Daily Show’ news correspondent before ‘The Office’ Before becoming Michael Scott, Steve Carell was on the Daily show from 1999 to 2005. He left the late night show to star in the NBC series, but not before making the audience laugh. Of his “Beat the heat“Denim shorts segment shortened to its satirical investment advice, Carell was one of the The daily showthe most appreciated correspondents. According to Ed Helms, Carell was an inspiration on The Daily show. Helms compared Carell’s early elements on the Comedy Central series to the completely oblivious and less informed Michael Scott that he would play later. “He pioneered the form of Daily show segments [where] the correspondent is the butt of jokes instead of making fun of someone else, ”Helms explained on Office Star Brian Baumgartner podcast. Carell found a way to make being a “dumb reporter” funny, satirical, and fresh. Ed Helms also worked with Jon Stewart as a correspondent Helms joined the cast of the Daily show in 2002. Like Carell, he was a known correspondent for segments like “Battle of the Bulge“And his cover of”Cooter Festival. In 2006, Helms left the Daily show join the cast of Office. As he explained to Baumgartner on The office in depth, Helms was a big fan of the British series. He was excited about his audition for the American version. Although he wasn’t picked the first time around, he auditioned to play Jim and didn’t get it, Helms was later invited to play Andy Bernard. Larry Wilmore was ‘The Daily Show’ senior black correspondent and writer for ‘The Office’ Larry Wilmore was a writer working behind the scenes on Office. He also appeared as Mr. Brown, representative of “Diversity Day”. But before embarking on the NBC series, Wilmore was part of the Daily show as well as. From 2002 to 2006, Wilmore was Stewart’s senior black correspondent known for “breaking down racial barriers that no one was asked to break” in the Daily showWilmore Prize. RELATED: The Office: The Heartbreaking Reason Ed Helms Didn’t Like Filming These Scenes Other notable Daily show correspondents who have continued to do great things include Mo Rocca, Michael Che de Saturday Night Live fame, Nancy Carell (wife of Steve), Rob Riggle and John Oliver. Stephen Colbert made his debut The daily show too much.







