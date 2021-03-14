‘The Speed ​​Cubers’ director opens up about cuteness in competition





Kim spoke with Hollywood journaliston how his documentary explores a unique competitive spirit between the two. “What I love about Max and Feliks is that they are revered in the world of cubing. They are rock stars in this world. And they show a visible tenderness and they show themselves so sweet and loving with each other and the kids in this community, they look up. to that, says KimTHR. “I think to some extent that softer male bonding model has spread, so the community itself is so kind and warm. All the kids kiss after doing well. It was a big thing for me as a mom. I’m like can we just put another model of ambitious male friendship in the universe? “ Kim said she was grateful to capture two young men encouraging each other through the competition, adding that in this community there is “a wonderful sense of community and decency” among all the children. “I hope I was able to show in this documentary how incredibly decent and strangely self-sufficient this universe is,” Kim says. “I have had very in-depth conversations with other parents as well. We all feel the same whether we won the lottery in one way or another that our kids have found this cohort that their peer group is really kind and supportive. Sportsmanship is beyond. Competitors will help their closest rival with their cubes to spin faster. “ Kim also highlights a transformative journey for Max, who is on the autism spectrum, and his parents who are his greatest cheerleaders. In the document, Kim explores Max’s journey from a young child who dealt with motor problems to becoming a world champion. Being a part of the Cube community herself through her own son, Kim says it was her understanding of this world that helped build trust with the Parks family by telling her story. “I approached them like another Cubist mom. And it’s so funny because I know it sounds crazy to say, ‘Oh, you’re a cubist mom. We trust you. ‘ But the thing is, the world of cubage is so wonderful and so inclusive and united. If you are part of this universe, you are not going to do anything to damage it. “ The Speed ​​Cubers is one of 10 short films to be shortlisted by Academies (along with two other Netflix projects A love song for Latasha and What would Sophia Loren do?This one recognition was both shocking and appreciated by the new filmmaker. Yet the proud cubist mom adds that above all, she is happy that her documentary showed “what our world can be like if we could be more like Max and Feliks”. “It’s to reach across the aisle to our supposed opponents and instead of tension and competitiveness, find connection, connectivity and empathy,” Kim says. “In 2018 I was like, God, the world is so confrontational and tense and tense and we are so confrontational with each other. But the fact that it was released in 2020 was just fate. I just think we need more stories like this. In the universe. “







