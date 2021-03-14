Arshad Warsi talks about the film industry’s need for “a certain sensitivity” | Hindi movie news





Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has come a long way in Bollywood with content-rich and commercial films he has chosen to work with. The actor who will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey recently spoke about what he likes and what bothers him about cinema. In an interview with a news portal, the actor shared his love for chaos and madness on set. He also added that he liked the chaos that happens when everyone is confused. He is okay with that and fully appreciates it and has no such thing against movies. When asked if the film industry is fair or not, the actor says he finds the industry a tough place. He said it takes a certain sensitivity and said that the people in the lije are very happy with what they have because they also focus on other important things, otherwise it becomes difficult. He also added that they have to find their niche and a way to fit in to make their position as it only becomes a beautiful place after that.



Arshad was last seen in Durgamati sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia in the lead roles. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. It was also the official Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Bhagamathia with Anushka Shetty in the lead role.



