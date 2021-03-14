Sussexes ‘hire Hollywood producer to help with 70 million Netflix films and documentaries’





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘hire Bafta-nominated Hollywood producer to help them with their contract of 70 million Netflix films and documentaries’ Sussexes reportedly hired Ben Browning to help with Netflix shows

He will lead the new branches of Archewell Productions of their business empire

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly hired a major Hollywood film producer to help them with their 70 million Netflix documentaries and movie series. Ben Browning will head the couple's new Archewell Productions company, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Sussexes reportedly hired top Hollywood film producer Ben Browning for their Netflix documentary and series The Los Angeles financier, whose parents are British, has been behind a series of big-budget movies and series, including the 3D Underwater Adventure Sanctum, which he co-produced with the director. of the Titanic James Cameron. He recently won two Bafta nominations for his work on the film Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. He is Co-President of Production and Acquisitions at FilmNation Entertainment, which produced The Kings Speech on Harry's Great-Grandfather, King George VI, and The Imitation Game, with Benedict Cumberbatch. Ben Browning recently won two Bafta nominations for his work on the film Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan Harry and Meghan launched Archewell Productions as the entertainment arm of their business empire, signing a deal with Netflix in September to create programs worth $ 72million, as well as an $ 18million deal to produce podcasts for Spotify . Their charitable foundation, Archewell, supports the Mind, Color of Change charity, an American racial justice movement, as well as the PressPad Charitable Foundation and URL Media, both of which aim for diversity in journalism.

