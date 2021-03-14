Entertainment
Leah Remini and Kevin James reveal their first impressions of ‘King of Queens’
On Friday, the cast of the King of Queens gathered for a charity reunion that included a table read from one of their favorite episodes of the show, Episode 19 of Season Five titled Cowardly Lion. The cast also paid tribute to the late Jerry Stiller, who portrayed Arthur Spooner on the beloved sitcom.
To kick off the reunion, Kevin James and Leah Remini sat down virtually and immediately revealed that the two had kept in touch since the show ceased broadcasting in 2007. Looking back on the show, the two stars exchanged their first impressions of one of them. another before Remini was cast for Carrie Heffernan opposite James.
We were looking for the female lead, the lead in the show, and we couldn’t find anyone, ”James said. And I did a fake table reading with Tony Danza … and Leah was there and I was literally in love. I was like this girl is amazing she is so funny and this and that. But the problem was, she was already on a show.
What happened was I was just coming off a show that got canceled, so I go, I meet you, Kevin, and you immediately started laughing at me, I am sorry, were you busy collecting unemployment? I’m sorry, did we interrupt all of this to offer you a job? “Remini remembers.” And right away I was like I didn’t even care about the script, I love this guy so much and I was like yes.
James continued, adding, I remember you came over and been kind of like, ugh, but you had to.
“I was still nervous but I felt like I had to do this,” he explained. “Either it will work or it will not work.” Either you were going to get really mad at me and that’s it, but it worked.
Sometimes you just have an instant connection with people, ”Remini said.
James added, I knew right away, we hit it off right away and that was it. The best.
He’s one of the few men in this town who I want to work with and do anything with, “Remini said of James.” Kevin was always the man who said, give more to Leah, give Jerry more things, give them the laughs. It is very generous.
Later in the reunion, more of the cast came together virtually to reflect on Stiller’s life and the time they spent with him over the course of the series. After the painting was finished, they paid tribute to the veteran actor who died last year at the age of 92 of natural causes. They released a short video that honored his comedic style throughout the shows and also included celebrity cameos including his children, Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller, Ray Romano and Ricki Lake.
Jerry was really the role behind the scenes, reminiscent of Stiller’s Remini, who played his father on the show. He was the father, he was the one in the undershirt after the show ended. Jerry could have been in the first scene and they said, ‘It’s good for you to go. You don’t have to stay all night while we shoot, ”and he would stay.
James stepped in with a touching story about the late actor, explaining: He cared about you so much.
“I miss him so much, he’s just the best,” James added. As Ben said in the (video), a lot of people see him how he acts, the cranky screaming and screaming old man, but that was the opposite of who he was. It’s an angel. He was a great man.
