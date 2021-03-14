Aamir Khan dear things | Aamir Khan’s birthday: 5 super expensive things that the Bollywood star owned





5 super expensive things that belong to Aamir Khan You have to admit that whenever you talk about Aamir Khan and his work over the years, the word ‘perfect’ comes to mind. One of Bollywood’s ruling Khans, Aamir Khan has his own heritage, thanks to his choice of job. The Bollywood superstar celebrates his birthday today (March 14) and what would be a better opportunity to get to know him a little closer? Celebrities are often envied for the glamorous life they lead. From staying in luxurious dens to owning fancy cars, Aamir Khan also has his own success story on this front. And for her 56th birthday, we’re going to explore exactly that! On Aamir Khan’s birthday, take a look at 5 super expensive things belonging to the Bollywood superstar: Aamir Khan’s home in Beverly Hills, California A man with a heart of gold, Aamir Khan has a house worth Rs 75 crore in Beverly Hills, Calif., Which the actor is said to have given to his wife Kiran Rao. It’s also worth noting that Beverly Hills is one of the city’s most upscale neighborhoods. Aamir Khan House in Mumbai Aamir Khan is one of the most successful players commercially with a stunning net worth. The actor owns numerous properties. In Mumbai, he owns a luxurious property in the Pali Hill area. He also owns two apartments in Marina and Bella Vista, respectively. According to reports, he is currently staying in Marina. Before that, his home was another apartment at Freeda One in Carter Road. According to a report on Housing.com, his Marina Apartments home is a 5,000 square foot property spread over two floors. BMW 7 Series by Aamir Khan Aamir Khan’s chic car collection will make you realize that he is a car enthusiast. Owner of the best of the best, Aamir owns a BMW 7 series car which costs around Rs 1.2 crore. Aamir Khan owns a Range Rover We’ve seen plenty of stars ride chic Range Rovers and Aamir Khan is no different. A recent launch by Range Rover, its car costs a whopping Rs 1.74 crore! (Image for representation purposes only, Image Source: range_rover.2021) Aamir Khan’s bungalow in Panchgani Aamir often visits this beautiful property in Panchgani (Maharashtra) with his family when he takes a break from work. According to Housing.com, he bought this property for Rs 7 crores in 2012-2013. Isn’t it a question of luxury?







