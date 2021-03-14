Infinity War actor Silver Surfer rumor won’t debunk fan theories





Although Curt Clendenin does not confirm whether he was cast as the Silver Surfer for Avengers: Infinity War, he has confirmed that he is on his set.

In April 2018, the Russo Brothers debunked the Marvel Cinematic Universe fan theory that the Silver Surfer would make an appearance inAvengers: Infinity War. Now Curt Clendenin, the actor believed to have landed the humanoid alien role, has said he’s on set for the movie, but has declined to confirm his casting, as reportedComicBookMovie.com. RELATED: WandaVision Revisits Infinity War’s Most Tragic (And Futile) Moment When asked if he had been cast to play the role of Silver Surfer, Clendenin said, “Damn it. I… I don’t really have the right to say too much about this. is … You know, there are a lot of them. I don’t know if you saw, like the … the Russo brothers are good at … how to say? They are good at leaving the Easter eggs too , and they like to have fun with things, you know? “ Although he went around to answer the question directly, the actor added that if he was filmed as the Silver Surfer, so the use of his character might not even have been for the thirdAvengers He said: “It’s like, you know how George Lucas handles his sets? You’re auditioning for a movie called Blue mountain. And it turns out he’s like, ‘No surprise it’s Star wars“. So, I have to leave a little secret. I don’t know how to explain it otherwise, but time, ideally, will tell. Clendenin said, “There’s a lot that isn’t shown, and we’ve heard about all these new Marvel shows coming out, and we’ve heard about, say, some side projects that the directors would or not supposed to work. “ RELATED: Ted Cruz Gets Roasted By Twitter For Comparing Left To Thanos, Watchmen “You never know what kind of interesting nuggets can surface,” the actor concluded for fans unsure of what his answer might mean for the character’s future in the MCU. “We always hear about how the pilots for some TV shows were shot and stuff, and they never saw the light of day. And years later, someone ends up uploading something to a YouTube channel. Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the first Marvel movie rumored to bring Silver Surfer to the MCU. In February 2020, a rumor was circulating that James Gunn’s next one Guardians of the Galaxy 3 would feature the alien character. The rumor stemmed from a fake Instagram story, appearing to be Gunn’s, noting that “discussions” were underway about adding the Silver Surfer to his film. Gunn quickly debunked the theory, telling fans he “never said” this and had no “talk with Marvel” about using the Silver Surfer. KEEP READING: WandaVision’s Finale Recreates Infinity War Scene, With More Heartbreak Source: ComicBookMovie.com Thor: Love And Thunder’s Natalie Portman Improves Flight Skills In BTS Photos

About the Author Cass Clarke

(393 Articles published)

Cass began writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for Unknown Places. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with a specialization in Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk. His work has previously been published on B * tch Flicks, Electric Literature, Catapult, Pithead Chapel and other sites. His favorite comic book series is Alias, and his favorite superhero movie is Blade II. More from Cass Clarke







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos