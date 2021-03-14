Hollywood Rewind | Phone Booth: Colin Farrell shines in this underrated thriller

There are many ways to write and direct a thriller. Usually, to increase the suspense, people play with the spaces, add more actors to thicken the plot, etc. But that wasn’t the case with director Joel Schumacher’s 2002 phone booth. The Colin-Farrell star was, in many ways, ahead of his time.

Most of the film featured a phone booth with a frantic Colin Farrell on call. For the uninitiated, the storyline follows a man named Stuart Shepard (Colin Farrell) who calls his lover Pam (Katie Holmes) from a stand in downtown New York. Once it’s finished, the phone starts ringing again. Stuart takes the call and his life changes. An anonymous caller with a gun, who knows intimate details about his personal and professional life, threatens to kill Stuart if he decides to hang up. The rest of the story is at the heart of the plot.

The sniper (voiced by a very convincing Kiefer Sutherland) decides to play god by mocking, chuckling, and reminding Stuart of his misdeeds and failures. But everything would have come undone if someone with less talent than Farrell had played Stuart. Imagine several close-ups of your sweaty face, trying to play someone you can’t see throughout the movie. Every expression of the actor, every contraction, every movement was under a microscopic lens. Certainly not an easy task. But Farrell knew how to seize the opportunity and how.

The way Stuart’s voice got louder when he tried to sound more confident and when she moaned as he struggled to keep his emotions in check, the widening of his eyes when he realized he couldn’t lie to people anymore. , and surely not the sniper – everything was excellent, almost foolproof.

And then there’s that scene, the climax of the movie, when it all comes crashing down in one fell swoop for Stuart as he walks out of the cabin and confesses his crimes to the cops, his lover, his wife and the spectators. in general. Such an emotionally charged scene, which could have been turned into a more sentimental and gnashing act, was taken in one fell swoop. Apparently, Farrell was greeted with a round of applause after concluding the take. And rightly so!

Here’s another anecdote on Phone Booth. According to IMDB, Transformers director Michael Bay had considered directing the film, and one of the first things he asked of the writers and producers was, “How do we get him out of the phone booth?” Bay is famous for his over-the-top actioners, which he couldn’t have seen onscreen with his hero trapped in a phone booth. All I can say is thank goodness it was Schumacher who ended up directing the film. In fact, we have our own version of Phone Booth. An Indian remake of the film, called Knock Out, released ten years ago. It featured Kangana Ranaut, Irrfan Khan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Unfortunately, it didn’t perform very well at the box office, unlike the original. Phone Booth hit $ 98 million against its modest budget of just $ 13 million when it was released.

You can watch Phone Booth on Google Play.