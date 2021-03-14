List of Kids’ Choice Awards winners





Justin Bieber, Millie Bobby Brown and Ariana Grande were also among the big winners of the slime-filled night, hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Justin Bieber, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS and Ariana Grande were the big winners at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, where Kenan Thompson hosted and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed viewers at home. BTS landed the most Orange Blimp trophies, winning the Favorite Music Group and World’s Favorite Music Star, as well as the favorite song of “Dynamite.” Bieber, meanwhile, was named Favorite Male Artist and also won a Favorite Music Collaboration for his work with Grande n “Stuck With U”. He also performed his hit “Intentions” alongside Quavo) as well as a medley of his latest singles, “Hold On” and “Anyone”, after being introduced by his wife Hailey Bieber. Grande was also named Best Female Artist. Brown was named Favorite TV Star and Favorite Movie Actress, while Jace Norman and Robert Downey Jr. were named Favorite Male TV Star and Favorite Movie Actor, respectively. Other TV winners included Alexa and Katie (favorite TV show for kids), Strange things (favorite family TV show), America has talent (favorite reality show) and Sponge Bob SquarePants (favorite animated series). On the film side, Wonder Woman 1984 was named Favorite Motion Picture, Soul won Best Animated Feature and Anna Kendrick was named Favorite Animated Voice for Troll world tour. Although the show had to change formats due to the pandemic, it still featured its signature thinning, with stars including Downey, Thompson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Liza Koshy and Charli D’Amelio receiving the green-goo treatment. . Additionally, the show highlighted families watching from home. Harris was introduced by Jennifer Garner and spoke as part of the show’s Generation Change presentation, which recognized the strength and courage of children in creating a better world for future generations. “We want you to know that we are doing all we can to make sure that all of our students and young leaders can go back to school and come back with your friends,” Harris said in his speech. Additionally, the show featured a reunion of iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress and an exclusive preview of PAW Patrol: The movie, teased by vocal cast stars Marsai Martin, Kim Kardashian, Tyler Perry and Yara Shahidi. A full list of winners follows. FAVORITE CHILDREN’S TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie (WINNER)

Are you scared of the dark?

Danger Force

Henry danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ravens Home FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things (WINNER)

blackish

Cobra Kai

Fuller house

The Mandalorian

Young Sheldon FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

The Americas Have Talent (WINNER)

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The masked singer

The voice FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)

Alvinnn !!! and the chipmunks

The Boss Baby: back to business

LEGO Jurassic World: The Legend of Isla Nublar

The strong house

Teen Titans Go! FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things) (WINNER)

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symon (Raven Baxter, Ravens Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force) (WINNER)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perrys Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things) FAVORITE FILM

Wonder Woman 1984 (WINNER)

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the hedgehog FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes) (WINNER)

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: switched again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr John Dolittle, Dolittle) (WINNER)

Jim Carrey (Dr Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul (WINNER)

Forward

The Croods: A New Age

Phineas and Ferb the movie: Candace against the universe

Troll world tour

Scoob! FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour) (WINNER)

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, forward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour) FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande (WINNER)

Beyonc

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor SwiftF FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Duck

Harry Styles

Post Malone

Shawn mendes

The weekend FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Jonas Brothers

Brown 5

A republic FAVORITE MUSICAL COLLABORATION

“Stuck with U” Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber (WINNER)

“Be nice” Marshmello & Halsey

“Holy” Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez “Ice Cream”

“Solitaire” Justin Bieber and benny blanco

“Rain on me” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande FAVORITE SONG

“Dynamite” by BTS (WINNER)

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Toosie Slide” by Drake

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber FAVORITE WORLD MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia) (WINNER)

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastin Yatra (Latin America) FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli DAmelio (WINNER)

Emma Chamberlain

Gamergirl

Addison rae

Jojo siwa

Maddie ziegler FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles (WINNER)

Jason derulo

David dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryans World FAVORITE WOMEN’S SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles (WINNER)

Alex morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena williams FAVORITE STAR IN MEN’S SPORTS

LeBron James (WINNER)

Tom brady

Stephen curry

Patrick mahomes

Lionel messi

Russell wilson FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among us (WINNER)

Animal Crossing: New horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokmon GO

Roblox







