‘Maury Voices’ takes viewers on a virtual journey into the county’s past

One of the joys of learning history isn’t just reading and hearing stories of events that happened long before one of us was born.

It all depends on how the story is presented which, if done right, can be a lot of fun and informative. This is especially true when you live in a community rich in stories and colorful characters, people whose legacies continue to influence and fascinate those of the modern age.

Anyone can visit the local library or do a quick Google search to find out more about James and Sarah Polk or other important Maury County figures. The information rabbit hole is endless, to the point that some historians have based their life’s work on studying the history of the Polks.

“Maury Voices: Stories from Our Communitys Past” is slated for release on March 19 and runs through Sunday.

For the average person, learning history can sometimes seem like a daunting task, whether it is things like outdated language and customs, sifting through 1,000-page encyclopedic tomes (often in small print) written there are decades, or maybe you still have nightmares from that world history class you took in school.

Researching history isn’t the most glamorous thing, but understanding the past is vitally important. It doesn’t have to be boring either, which unfortunately is most often the case. But that’s half the fun of finding a way to make the story relevant, contextual, and interesting despite the stigma.

This is what makes characters like Indiana Jones so cool, even if the old Indy is an exaggeration of the adventures of a true historian.

The point is, Indiana Jones, besides being very entertaining, attracted a lot of people interested in things like ancient archeology, WWII history, and how to rock the adusty fedora. This is because it was a story presented in a fun and interesting way, which ultimately led a lot of people to pursue careers as historians. At the very least, it gave young people a point of reference whenever such topics came up in class.

Visual history event at the premiere

While not a Steven Spielberg production, Columbia’s Watershed Public Theater is planning an upcoming visual history event, which will take viewers into the past via actors portraying characters at three historic locations across the world. Maury County.

In addition to being a place rich in history, Maury County is also a community that upholds the arts with righteousness. And every now and then the two come together in a way that celebrates the past, while also providing an opportunity for the growing art culture to integrate it.

The production, which has been made possible with support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Maury County Historical Society, will feature pre-recorded performances filmed by Columbia’s Visual Media Company at the James K. Polk Home, Athenaeum and Plantation Rippavilla.

Maury Voices features five people whose lives represent this county in the 1800s with a strong emphasis on the Civil War era. A First Lady, two former slaves, a girl from Rippavilla and an Athenaeum schoolgirl speak to viewers about the upheaval brought by the war and the unexpected lives they led as a result of the conflict, ”the show’s press release said.

“Maury Voices” will also be a fun way to teach children about where they grow up, hopefully encouraging love and appreciation for their roots and why it’s important to never forget those who came. before, those who paved the way for the community that we share together today. “

The program was written and directed by local playwright Beverly Mitchell, who also chairs the Columbia Arts Council. His vision in creating the “Maury Voices” program was to present a balanced group of voices, which allows for an authentic narrative from everyone in Maury County.

The actors featured include Sherry Johnson, who is also director and co-founder of the Building Block School of the Arts, which will play the former First Lady.

Quan McFall, who also sits on the city’s arts council, will play Henry, a young black man who shares his journey from slavery to freedom.

It is a role which, he says, has been a “powerful experience”, mainly because it has been an opportunity to put yourself in the shoes of a former slave, while reflecting on the road traveled almost 150 years. since the emancipation proclamation.

“We’ve come this far being able to be ourselves and make our own decisions,” said McFall. “It’s important to know when we couldn’t.”

Megan Roberts, Columbia State Entertainment Program alum, will play Jenny Cheairs Hickey, who will appear alongside a Rippavilla slave from the same period, “Jennie Cheairs,” played by Detra Walker, who previously appeared in Watershed’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in 2018.

Rounding out the cast is ninth-grade student Cameron Schulz, who will play Mary Stuart, a teenage girl and student at the Athenaeum, where she will tell eyewitness testimony about Columbia during the Civil War.

The use of the virtual streaming platform also presents a convenience for the viewers, as they are free to watch the performances anytime between Friday and Sunday, with the purchase of a $ 5 ticket of course. . Tour tickets can be purchased online from the Watershed website www.WatershedPublicTheatre.org.

A look at life in Maury County in the 1800s

It will be a fun, if not inexpensive way to get a glimpse into Maury County life in the 1800s. The great thing is that it not only showcases the wealth of local creative talent. that we have here, but that it also gives voice, literally, to those who might often go unnoticed. Whether it was the life of a former president, the life of former slaves, as well as how young people viewed the changing landscape of a war-torn South, all sides seem to be represented. as part of a larger whole.

This is another important aspect of teaching and learning about history, which is best done when you have the opportunity to tell the whole story.

