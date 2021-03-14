PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disneys Hollywood Studios 3/12/21 (second 50th anniversary decor piece is coming, new secret spring roll cart sauce, new Paint Can cake dessert, and more)

Hello from a perfect day here at Walt Disney World. We started our day at Magic Kingdom to see what new things we could find for you. Let’s get started!

Kicking off the day, we found a second 50th anniversary piece of decor adorning Cinderella’s Castle. For more photos and information, see our article here.

Although it was removed from the Guidemap, the signage for the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor in Tomorrowland has remained in place, despite updates and renovations to the areas surrounding it. We love to see it when we step into Tomorrowland and wanted to give our readers a glimpse into those often past pieces of history.

Concrete work continues just outside Tomorrowland Speedway. The entry and exit are free of any obstruction caused by fresh cement, but today we found the entire right side of the walkway blocked by ropes to protect a newly poured patch.

At the TRON Lightcycle / Run job site, work on the lighted canopy is progressing rapidly, with new sections underway daily. Today we noticed that this part of the canopy is now floating just above the steel frame used to support the structure during its assembly.

Gastons Fountain has a new surprise in store for us today. It was still off, but filled with water, and still leaking from the mug in LeFous’s hand, but it also appeared to have had a solution added to the water. Judging by the cloudy quality and the bubbles caused by the stirring, it could have been soap, but we weren’t sure. Maybe this fountain will be deep cleaned tonight!

The Swiss Family Robinson treehouse is now temporarily unavailable as it is undergoing a brief renovation. For more photos and information, see our article here.

While this isn’t a new item, we did find the Alien Sipper available at The Lunching Pad today. This sipper is also available in select locations at Disney Hollywood Studios.

We were delighted to find one of our favorite restaurants, the Spring Roll Cart, reopened, and we also found a new addition to the menu there. A secret sauce has been added to the menu to accompany the Cheeseburger Spring Rolls. For more photos and information, including our full review, check out our article here.

We found a new clothing line by Her Universe at Star Traders with the iconic Monorail. Our favorite piece was this oversized cropped shirt with Mickey’s head line art in Monorail line colors with a Monorail along the inside line. For more photos and information about the collection, see our article here.

We had a great time at the Magic Kingdom, but we’re not done with our day yet!

On the way out, we took a look at the construction along World Drive, and spotted the first horizontal beams climbing up onto the concrete studs. It is still unclear whether these horizontal beams are intended for construction or are part of the permanent structure.

Next, we stopped at the Art of Animation Resort and found painters painting jellyfish in the Big Blue Pool temporarily unavailable. Renovations are continuing in this area and the swimming pool is still unavailable to guests at the moment.

We also found that the character pages on the front were completed, revealing four shiny new portraits of beloved animated characters. For more photos and information on these two construction projects, check out our article here.

We then headed over to Disneys Hollywood Studios, where we found even more concrete work, or at least concrete future work. These branded and spray painted patches just outside of Legends of Hollywood will be ripped and replaced very soon.

We found several new desserts on several menus during our stay. This strawberry verrine and chocolate covered snack sandwich are two delicious new additions to Rosies All-American Cafe. For more photos and information, including our full review of both desserts, check out our article here.

Next, we found this Crunchy Hazelnut Cannoli, perfect for Nutella lovers. For more photos and information, including our full review, check out our article here.

Lastly, and our favorite, was this Paint Can Confetti Cake, with a mango chocolate drip. It was a lovely presentation, and it was also a delicious treat! For more photos and information, including our full review, check out our article here.

We had a wonderful day at Walt Disney World and hope you enjoyed coming with us. Have a magical day!

