“Immersive Van Gogh” is set to debut on the West Coast on March 18; Run extended until September





After a year of re-planning and metamorphosis of events, “Immersive Van Gogh“A visually all-encompassing multimedia exhibit that has become something of a global sensation is still set to arrive at SVN West in San Francisco (the former Fillmore West) next week. And its SF run will now last until September 6. . Creating and seeing art has remained a panacea for reminding us of our innate humanity in the midst of a period marked by social isolation, crippling political turmoil and general echoes of dystopia. (Walking past murals spread across plywood and vacant storefronts is a welcome treat, these days.) All things considered, “Immersive Van Gogh” which uses projection technology, so visitors can step inside. Images like his famous “Starry Night” and Sunflowers is perfectly suited to this moment in history which relies heavily on hypnotic technologies to make us feel more apart from the world around us. Produced by the team of Immersive lighthouse, the same company that created the famous Atelier des Lumières in Paris, the exhibition will last nearly seven months in San Francisco; tickets are still available until the event’s last show date, September 6. Above all the chauvinistic technology and flashy marketing, the main intention of the exhibition couldn’t be simpler: to show the “emotional richness and simple beauty” that Gogh exhibited in his works. Although unknown throughout his life, van Goghs’ work created a lasting impact through his emotional richness and simple beauty, Creative Director Massimiliano Siccardi said in a press release. By the Chronicle, he and composer Luca Longobardi are eager to bring Goghs’ legacy to life in the Bay Area with the exhibition a premiere anywhere on the West Coast. We couldn’t think of a more perfect place to bring Immersive Van Gogh than San Francisco, one of the world’s leading destinations for art and culture, said Corey Ross, co-producer of Lighthouse Immersive, according to the newspaper. Rich in musical history, SVN West was once home to Bill Graham’s legendary Fillmore West and the infamous psychedelic liquid light shows of the late 1960s that combined screenings and music. Much like other nearby cultural centers (like SFMOMA), Lighthouse has implemented strict COVID-19 safety protocols which must be followed throughout the attraction. Admission capacities will be capped to comply with current City capacity guidelines which currently allow 25% of audience limits. The exhibit will also include several hand sanitizing stations and a hands-free cash dispenser; attraction enthusiasts will also need to undergo a temperature check before entering and wear appropriate masks when inside the space; “Digitally projected” social distancing circles will be displayed on the grounds, reminiscent of those now popular in SF parks, like Mission Dolores. To purchase tickets ($ 40 to $ 50 per person) for “Immersive Van Gogh,” as well as to learn more about the one-of-a-kind attraction (including the COVID-19 safety guidelines that Lighthouse enforces), visit vangoghsf.com. Related: SFMOMA reopens this weekend with an exhibition on the theme of the pandemic; deYoung reopens with ‘Calder-Picasso’ Image: Guests attend the Australian premiere of Van Gogh Alive at the Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park on September 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Van Gogh Alive is a large-scale multisensory experience that has visited over 50 cities around the world. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

