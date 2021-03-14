‘Cautious Optimism’ Festivals, Fairs and Concerts will be back on time | Snyder County

COVID-19 has essentially wiped out most entertainment and festivals in the Valleys for most of 2020. Now, with vaccines continuing to roll out and reduce trends in new cases, cautious optimism is emerging.

Sunbury officials have already announced plans to bring back Sunbury Celebration and River Festival in one form or another this year. Danville business leaders associate the Danvilles Heritage Summer Festival with its annual Fall Arts and Crafts Festival on the first weekend in September.

People I spoke with recently shared cautious optimism and excitement about what the first six months of the year could bring, said Andrew J. Miller, executive director of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau. Between the increase in vaccines with the president’s goal of having everyone vaccinated by the end of May, as well as Pennsylvania’s recent relaxed easing and hopes that will come soon, people share hope and encouragement on what to expect.

Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer said the city will slowly bring its events back to the city center.

The city is looking forward to getting back to normal and bringing citizens in and enjoying festivals during the spring, summer and fall months, he said. Even though we are not quite there, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The movies on the river will return, but times and dates are yet to be determined. The popular Sandwich Walk is also set to return, along with the Sunbury Celebration and River Festival, which will already take place on August 13-14. Brews on Lake Augusta will take place on September 18th.

The heightened possibility that this will happen sooner or later is almost palpable when speaking with people, Miller said. Industry experts said tourism will begin with residents venturing out to experience and support local businesses and events. And let’s be honest, after a full year of COVID-19, people are suffering from cabin fever and have a very strong desire to explore, discover and experience. Literally, whatever is old will be new again.

Crowd limits

Restrictions on crowd size, both indoors and outdoors, by Governor Tom Wolf, have limited most venues from hosting any type of large event.

This has led to the cancellation of high profile events like the 4th of July celebrations in Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, many Valley spring musicals, and big shows scheduled at Hershey, Spyglass Ridge and the Bryce Jordan Center.

Earlier this month, Wolf eased restrictions on large gatherings and ended the requirement that out-of-state travelers be tested for COVID-19 or quarantined upon return.

Revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events now allow 15% of maximum occupancy, regardless of site size. The main public health measures such as covering the face (wearing a mask), social distancing and hand hygiene have yet to be implemented. A maximum occupancy of 15 percent is only allowed if participants and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distance requirement. Indoor crowds had been capped at 10% for gatherings of less than 2,000 people, 5% for crowds of between 2,001 and 10,000 people and indoor gatherings of more than 10,000 people had been banned.

In Shamokin, Councilor Jennifer Seidel said she was thrilled the city was back to normal with community events.

We are very happy to partner with so many wonderful community groups this summer, she said. SABER (Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization) has a comprehensive list of events to promote Shamokin, including their Independence Day on Independence Street event which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It has been a difficult year for many organizations and citizens of Shamokin. Hopefully, by bringing back these events, bigger and better than ever, we can come together as a community and celebrate the big things happening at Shamokin.

One of these will take place on March 27 with festivities on Arch Street between Market and 6th Streets from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local food vendors with their regional specialties, live music throughout the day and multiple fireplaces and heaters will be placed around the event.

Events were missed

Miller said residents of the valley missed events that were part of their community, neighborhood, downtown, and their annual to-do list.

Making these start to come back and enjoy not only makes us feel like normal maybe just around the corner, but it makes us feel more alive and connected than we did before. last year, he said.

Looking ahead, Miller said the valley is expected to start seeing old and even new events in 2021.

We also expected a lot of pop-up events to happen, he said. The ones that are easy to create and manage. The pop-up nature will reflect people’s increased desire to enjoy and celebrate.

Some of the biggest events to be held this summer will take place at Spyglass Ridge Winery, where rock n roll bands Styx, Creed and Blues Traveler are set to take to the stage, after Valley entertainment fans have taken to the stage. missed The. Steve Miller Band and comedian Jeff Dunham in 2020 when the state closed.

We are good to go and hope the restrictions continue to disappear, said Tom Webb, owner of Spyglass Ridge Winery. 2020 has been a tough year for all of us and I think people just want to go out and see their friends and family and have some fun.

Maria Diehl, a 43-year-old resident of the valley, said she looks forward to Music in the Park returning to various parts of the valley.

These are good because I can take my grandma and sit outside and enjoy a summer night, she says. I think after being unable to do this stuff all year round, these types of events will see much bigger crowds. The old saying is true, you realize you’ll really miss something when you can’t have it.

Lists of outdoor events are starting to appear on various municipal websites and Miller said many downtown areas are starting to report plans are in the works and specific details will be announced.

Things will be different, but they are excited to bring back these popular summer events, he said. I think there is a ton of excited anticipation from the city centers, local musicians and locals who are more than ready to come back outside, enjoying the fun, the camaraderie and the best in music. local live. Now that we are one year away from COVID, security protocols and creative thinking make it possible to safely plan these types of events, as well as vaccines and reduce the number of cases and deaths, there is hope in the light at the end of the tunnel. People can’t wait to get back to normal, and music in the parks is an easier, safer, socially remote, and outdoor event to enjoy.

Miller said even places for art and entertainment are also growing.

They are figuring out how to open safely and add performance to their schedules, he said.

Miller said Milton announced that from May through October, every first Friday, music in the park will take place in Lincoln Park. The Rudy Gelnett Summer Series has started posting more events as well as Mifflinburg which has announced a Spring Flight Festival & Blues Party on Saturday May 22 at VFW Carnival Grounds.