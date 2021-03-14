Sooryavanshi Sets Date For First Release Of Post-Pandemic Bollywood Blockbuster (EXCLUSIVE)





Trusted entertainment Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, will finally be released on April 30 after a one-year delay caused by COVID-19. The film will be the first major Bollywood title to be released after the pandemic and a global release is slated to coincide with its debut in Indian theaters. The film is a continuation of the Singham police action universe, which began with Singam’s Tamil-language films with Suriya, reimagined in Hindi with Ajay Devgn, expanded with Simmba, with Singh and Devgn, and now picked up with the character of Kumars. In Sooryavanshi, Kumar plays as the head of an anti-terrorism team that unites with Devgns Singham and Singhs Simmba to fight crime. The cast also includes Katrina Kaif. More from Variety I am extremely excited that fans around the world have the opportunity to return to theaters and watch an entertaining movie like Sooryavanshi, Kumar said. I know how difficult the past year has been for everyone, with COVID-19 and lockdowns, and I applaud each of them for their strength and persistence in these trying times. I sincerely thank my fans for supporting us this year. The story continues Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film is presented by Reliance Entertainment with Rohit Shetty Picturez, in association with Karan Johars Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. There is huge pent-up demand as audiences prepare to hit theaters after months of lockdowns, said Shibasish Sarkar, group CEO, Reliance Entertainment. Variety. Movie theaters are an integral part of social and community entertainment, and with sports attendance declining, movies are the only form of entertainment they can currently seek out. With vaccinations underway, demand for movie tickets will likely exceed supply. We expect box office records with Sooryavanshi, the first major Bollywood film released after COVID-19. Reliance is planning a release model with 5,000 screens in India and an additional 750 screens overseas. We expect virtually every country to open up when Sooryavanshi is released, Sarkar says. North America and the Middle East account for nearly 75% of the value of Indian film overseas activities. We expect all US states to open up by then, and we think the UK will work by then. Otherwise the UK will have a delayed release. Reliances Next Big Release 83, a film starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who clinches India’s victory in the 1983 Men’s Cricket World Cup, is slated for release June 4. Tamil Film Master, starring Vijay, was released in January when theaters were 50% occupied in India, and raised $ 26 million in India and a total of $ 41 million worldwide. Indian cinemas were allowed to operate at 100% capacity from February. The Bollywood film Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, premiered last weekend and has got off to an encouraging start. The best of variety Register for Varietys newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

